Atlético-MG: Cuca defends Hulk after attacker hears boos from the crowd | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG’s main striker, Hulk was replaced by Cuca for the second consecutive match after a dull afternoon against Goiás, at Mineirão, this Saturday. After the defeat, which prevented Galo from entering the G-6 of the table, the coach explained the substitution and came out in defense of the striker.

Hulk analyzes Atlético-MG’s defeat at home: “It’s no use creating countless chances and not winning the game”

As he walked to make way for Sasha, in the second half, Atlético-MG’s top scorer heard a mix of boos and applause from the crowd. Even with the substitution, Cuca valued Hulk’s importance on the field.

– He is very important to us, it was last year and still is. We have to pass that trust on to him. It’s not with words, it’s with work. Like every player, there are days that don’t go well. There are his teammates to replace him as it was in the last game and today. But the tendency is that he will come back to recover good football and help us as he helped last year.

Hulk is Atlético-MG’s top scorer this season, but the lack of four games without scoring contrasts with the performance obtained last year. In 2021, Hulk closed the year with 68 goals, being the top scorer in the Brasileirão.

The attacker’s last goal was against Palmeiras, from a penalty. The last time he scored with the ball rolling, however, was in June, in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo.

After the defeat to Goiás, Hulk didn’t know how to explain the reason for the bad phase, but he gave the solution for the turnaround.

– Nobody can explain. That’s football, when you’re at this stage you have to focus, work, because then things start to happen positively. Then the goal starts to appear and then all our balls we will make better use of – said Hulk.

– It’s no use, football is like that. It’s no use for us to create countless chances and not win the game. The result erases many things and it’s no use for us to have control of the game, create countless chances and not win the match. We regret it, because we work hard, we create. Then we get to the games, play even better than the opponent and can’t win.