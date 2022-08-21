Atlético-MG reaches five games without winning at home, and Cuca points out the solution: “Close your mouth and work” | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG was defeated 1-0 by Goiás this Saturday, at Mineirão, and reached the fifth consecutive game without winning at home. This is the biggest negative sequence as home team since 2017, when the team was commanded by Rogério Micale. What is the solution to succeeding at home again? For the current coach Cuca, “close your mouth and work”.

In a press conference after the defeat to the Emerald team, Atlético-MG’s coach was asked a lot about the solutions he sees for the team to win again. At all times, it was categorical. The solution is to work.

What can you do? Close your mouth and work, you have no other choice. Work hard Monday, and Sunday start to reverse this situation – highlights.

The last time the team won at Mineirão was on July 5, when they beat Emelec 1-0, in the round of 16 of the Libertadores, with a penalty goal converted by Hulk. Since then, the team drew with São Paulo and Palmeiras, and was defeated by Corinthians, Athletico-PR and Goiás.

For Cuca, the explanation for the bad phase at Mineirão is the lack of confidence of the players. In this Saturday’s defeat, specifically, the coach evaluates that he lacked the caprice in the finalizations, to convert the opportunities into goals.

“It’s hard for you to summarize a moment like this. It’s a sequence of a moment that has been dragging on, it comes from two very painful eliminations and that hurts the player, the fan, everyone” – Cuca

– Today, due to the volume it had, it was supposed to win and win well. The opponent with three chances ended up winning with our mistake and that has cost us, I told them that. We are not having the calm, the tranquility to define a move. The ball is not coming in and you have to insist, work. It’s not lack of work, you can be sure. The moment we live, he only passes with work and with the opportunity to, in the next game, be able to reverse – he says.

With the defeat to Goiás, Atlético-MG lost the chance to enter the G-6 of the championship. Galo is still in 7th place, with 35 points. The team’s next challenge will be in the classic against América-MG, next Sunday, under the command of Coelho at Independência. Cuca expects the match to mark the team’s turn in the Championship.

– We have to have hope, confidence and play the game to the final. Today, unfortunately, was not our day. Who knows, maybe next Sunday, and we can start a sprint. It’s what I cling to and what I hope for.”