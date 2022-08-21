Atltico-MG X Gois – Superesportes

    referee calls for a foul by Matheus Sales on top of Nacho Fernndez.

    Mariano takes a cross from the right, Zaracho doesn’t reach the area and Nacho Fernndez deflects for a new defense by Tadeu.

    Ball possession: Atlético-MG 66% x 34% Goals.

    After a good move by Keno on the right, Zaracho adjusts the measure and Mariano arrives hitting the back line.

    Atltico-MG continues to press the goal of Gois, sometimes with crosses to the area, sometimes with attacks in speed by the trio of attackers.

    Zaracho receives a good cross from Keno and amends a volley on the right post. Thaddeus was in the spotlight.

    Hugo takes a free-kick in favor of Gois into the area. Everson leaves the goal to collect the ball.

    In the free-kick, Dad Belmonte crosses in the area and Nathan Silva relieves the danger.

    Dad Belmonte is fouled by Arana and is ready to take the lead.

    Allan was a direct link with the attack and Mariano did not reach the pass.

    Pavn receives a pass from Mariano in the back of the defense, is face to face with the goalkeeper and decides to play behind, where there were only players from Gois.

    Submissions: Atltico-MG 2×0 Goals.

    Diego tries to make a counterattack for the visiting team, but is fouled down by Allan.

    Nathan Silva throws in for Pavn’s speed. Reynaldo takes cover and alleviates the danger on the Gois side.

    Hulk receives a pass from Pavn in the central lane, opens to support Arana on the left and the side crosses over the marking.

    Atltico-MG justifies the field command and commands the first minutes of the game.

    Hulk shoots with the ball dominated in the direction of the area, but ends up disarmed by the defense of Gois.

    Pavn takes the worst in a tackle with Hugo and is left lying on the lawn for a few seconds.

    Tadeu receives recoil at the fire and needs to turn around to avoid being disarmed by Hulk.

    Guilherme Arana takes advantage of the leftover from the other side of the field, crosses again to the area and Keno demands a good defense from Tadeu.

    Pavn accelerates from the right side and stretches the pass into the area. Hulk can’t reach.

    Allan is back in the game after receiving medical attention.

    Nacho Fernndez builds a good move and gives a pass to Keno’s infiltration, who gets stuck on Maguinho’s mark.

    Pavn open at the end, cuts the mark with a dribble from the inside, but misses a pass looking for Hulk in the area.

    Allan gets the worst in a dispute with Vincius and is down, asking to receive medical attention.

    Maguinho receives from Vincius on the right side and tries to approach the Atltico-MG area.

    Start the game!

    Lineups are defined by coaches Cuca (Atltico-MG) and Jair Ventura (Gois).

    The two teams are separated by 6 positions and 9 points in the leaderboard. Atltico-MG 7 is placed with 35 points while Gois 13 with 26 points.

    On the Gois side, the mission is to win at Atltico-MG to open the distance for the Z-4 ​​in the competition.

    Atltico-MG is coming from a victory away from home against Coritiba and wants to pack a sequence winning more games to get closer to the G-6 of the Brazilian Championship.

    Good afternoon, fans! Today we will follow Atltico-MG x Gois for the Brazilian Championship. Follow all the moves of the game here.

