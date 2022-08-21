Atltico-MG X Gois – Superesportes

28
1 time
referee calls for a foul by Matheus Sales on top of Nacho Fernndez.
27
1 time
Mariano takes a cross from the right, Zaracho doesn’t reach the area and Nacho Fernndez deflects for a new defense by Tadeu.
26
1 time
Ball possession: Atlético-MG 66% x 34% Goals.
25
1 time
After a good move by Keno on the right, Zaracho adjusts the measure and Mariano arrives hitting the back line.
24
1 time
Atltico-MG continues to press the goal of Gois, sometimes with crosses to the area, sometimes with attacks in speed by the trio of attackers.
23
1 time
Zaracho receives a good cross from Keno and amends a volley on the right post. Thaddeus was in the spotlight.
22
1 time
Hugo takes a free-kick in favor of Gois into the area. Everson leaves the goal to collect the ball.
21
1 time
In the free-kick, Dad Belmonte crosses in the area and Nathan Silva relieves the danger.
20
1 time
Dad Belmonte is fouled by Arana and is ready to take the lead.
19
1 time
Allan was a direct link with the attack and Mariano did not reach the pass.
18
1 time
Pavn receives a pass from Mariano in the back of the defense, is face to face with the goalkeeper and decides to play behind, where there were only players from Gois.
17
1 time
Submissions: Atltico-MG 2×0 Goals.
16
1 time
Diego tries to make a counterattack for the visiting team, but is fouled down by Allan.
14
1 time
Nathan Silva throws in for Pavn’s speed. Reynaldo takes cover and alleviates the danger on the Gois side.
13
1 time
Hulk receives a pass from Pavn in the central lane, opens to support Arana on the left and the side crosses over the marking.
12
1 time
Atltico-MG justifies the field command and commands the first minutes of the game.
11
1 time
Hulk shoots with the ball dominated in the direction of the area, but ends up disarmed by the defense of Gois.
9
1 time
Pavn takes the worst in a tackle with Hugo and is left lying on the lawn for a few seconds.
8
1 time
Tadeu receives recoil at the fire and needs to turn around to avoid being disarmed by Hulk.
7
1 time
Guilherme Arana takes advantage of the leftover from the other side of the field, crosses again to the area and Keno demands a good defense from Tadeu.
6
1 time
Pavn accelerates from the right side and stretches the pass into the area. Hulk can’t reach.
5
1 time
Allan is back in the game after receiving medical attention.
4
1 time
Nacho Fernndez builds a good move and gives a pass to Keno’s infiltration, who gets stuck on Maguinho’s mark.
3
1 time
Pavn open at the end, cuts the mark with a dribble from the inside, but misses a pass looking for Hulk in the area.
two
1 time
Allan gets the worst in a dispute with Vincius and is down, asking to receive medical attention.
1
1 time
Maguinho receives from Vincius on the right side and tries to approach the Atltico-MG area.
0
1 time
Start the game!
0
1 time
Lineups are defined by coaches Cuca (Atltico-MG) and Jair Ventura (Gois).
0
1 time
The two teams are separated by 6 positions and 9 points in the leaderboard. Atltico-MG 7 is placed with 35 points while Gois 13 with 26 points.
0
1 time
On the Gois side, the mission is to win at Atltico-MG to open the distance for the Z-4 in the competition.
0
1 time
Atltico-MG is coming from a victory away from home against Coritiba and wants to pack a sequence winning more games to get closer to the G-6 of the Brazilian Championship.
0
1 time
Good afternoon, fans! Today we will follow Atltico-MG x Gois for the Brazilian Championship. Follow all the moves of the game here.