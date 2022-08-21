Banco do Brasil passes R$ 300 million in cashback

Banco do Brasil (BB) surpassed the mark of R$ 300 million paid in cashback with points to its customers. Since 2018, when it introduced this solution through BB Relations, the institution has already exchanged more than 14 billion points.

Banco do Brasil was the first financial institution to offer the solution, where it is possible for customers to use the points they have collected to have access to cashback accounts reimbursement with points.

BB cashback

In summary, cashback is a benefit offered by banking institutions on some credit cards. Where part of the amount spent is returned to the cardholder customer.

If a credit card has a 2% cashback, for example, with each purchase the customer receives 2 cents back for every dollar spent on the card.

Thus, this functionality has grown more and more in Banco do Brasil’s operations and, in the first half of 2022 alone, the amounts reimbursed through cashback to customers reached the mark of R$ 64 million, an amount that represents an increase of 52% if compared to the same period in 2021.

In this way, Carlos Motta, vice president of retail business at BB, highlighted how the cashback is inclusive and has helped the bank’s customers:

“This is an inclusive, simple-to-use type of benefit that gives our customers the freedom to direct their relationship points to what they need and value. Cashback with Points has become increasingly relevant and this increases customer engagement, contributing to the main objective of our strategies within the scope of the BB Relationship Program.”, explained Motta.

Accumulation of points

The accumulation of points at Banco do Brasil for use in cashback can be carried out in the following ways:

Purchases made using your credit card;

Promotions made when contracting BB’s products and services;

BB benefits club;

Promotional actions.

