Banquets and gales: life as a chef on boats of billionaires – 08/21/2022

Depending on how the sea is, São Paulo chef Ana Simon, 37, cannot cook. For her safety, if there’s a strong wind — and depending on the position of the boat she’s in — she doesn’t touch the pans at the risk of getting burned or having her craft tools fly away. On the sailboat on which she currently works, the risks are greater, but even on a motor boat, which has more stability, Ana already got burned when, in southern Sardinia, the owner of the boat ordered dinner in the middle of a gale. “Today I’m the first person who says no and the captains and owners accept it”, explains the chef, who had to offer sandwiches at the time.

Personal chef Ana Simon in action in Palma de Mallorca, Spain Image: Personal Archive

Ana left Brazil 13 years ago to study English and then studied marketing at the London College of Fashion, but she dreamed of studying at Le Cordon Bleu, which is among the most traditional cooking schools in the world. Without encouragement from her parents, however, she had to take a longer path until she could dedicate herself to gastronomy.

After graduating, she started working as an assistant in restaurants that ranged from Greek to Lebanese. After this season, which lasted four years, he continued his journey in several countries around the world: he took a vocational course in Thailand, learned about local food in a fishing village in Sri Lanka and from there he left for the Four Seasons in Chiang. Mai (Thailand) before undergoing academic training at El Celler de Can Roca, one of the best restaurants in the world, in Barcelona, ​​and at Asador Etxebarri, in the Basque Country.

He ended up at Marc Fosh, a restaurant in Palma de Mallorca (Spain), where he stayed for a year watching the movement of boats while preparing food for many passengers and crew. “These customers always said they needed people to cook. I understood that this work happened on a seasonal basis and I liked the idea of ​​having more flexibility”, she explains.

Sailing between Mykonos and Paros, Greece Image: Personal Archive

But to work as a boat chef, Ana had to attend a course on survival at sea. It was where, for 12 days, she learned how to deal with all sorts of accidents — from fires to shipwrecks — and understood that, on the boat, each person has a designation during an occurrence. If there is a fire on board, for example, in the case of the chef, the first step is to report to the captain if there are any injuries or, if there is greater damage, she can ask for help through satellites or even cut off the oxygen so that the fire is controlled. more quickly.

accident on the high seas

Since choosing this profession, in 2020, Ana has seen many accidents, although it was not necessary to act directly in any of them. Once, the owner came back from an unsuccessful trip and decided to hoist the boat in winds of 50 knots. As a result, the boat hit the deckhand and broke his collarbone. To complete, this same owner asked the captain to change the location of the vessel, which ran aground in the middle of the night in a position of almost 90 degrees.

On her first crossing, Ana accompanied, for 20 days, two English brothers who were taking the newly sold boat from Palma to Croatia. Well equipped for a trip that would have few stops, the first lesson she learned was to exercise patience. There, she soon realized that, on the boat, when the owners order lunch, it doesn’t mean they will wait to eat. “I made a pasta with shrimp and they went for a swim. I had time to serve it, otherwise it wouldn’t be good, and I had to prepare it all over again”, recalls Ana. “I realized that you have to wait until the last second, when everyone is seated at the table, to start unloading plates.”

The chef at the central market in Athens Image: Personal Archive

One of the main challenges, however, is dealing with employers’ moods. “I’ve worked for people who change their culinary tastes in a matter of hours, or go gluten free all of a sudden,” she says. On the second boat he worked on, a 25-meter explorer, although the Italian-Swiss couple, who work in the pharmaceutical area, had previously approved a menu, the two discussed what they were going to eat every day. “She wanted him to be healthier and it was always a fight. Every day she needed a conversation to understand what they would want for breakfast, lunch and dinner”, explains Ana, who accompanied the couple for a longer season. of four months.

Six different dishes per meal

In her third experience, for a German family with four children, Ana had to prepare six different dishes for each meal. The owner, who was one of Germany’s main heiresses, also ended up buying a house in Sardinia and spent three months with her 39-meter boat moored in the region. As a result, the team had two days off the entire season. “I worked 17 hours every day because they didn’t get off the boat, and if they don’t get off the boat, there’s no time off,” recalls Ana.

Ana Nica Rosa Image: Personal Archive

With previous experience in restaurants, where there is always the same menu, the interesting thing about working on boats, for her, is that there is the possibility to try different types of cuisine. “Lunch can be Asian and dinner, French food, and we work with very interesting delicacies, such as truffles, caviar, wagyu”, says the chef. The budget, which is far from any limitation, also allows the crew to eat according to the employers’ menu.

Today, working as a personal chef for a retired gentleman who lives between Greece and France, who owned a chain of restaurants in the United States and whose best friend is Brazilian, Ana prepares, in addition to recipes from many other countries, like caipirinha and feijoada.

In this investor’s sailing boat, which is 30 meters long, kite and windsurfing equipment is not only available to the crew, but the entire team started sailing with him. “I had no experience and I am loving learning”, says the chef. “There was a moment when I thought about giving up, but this experience was a watershed. Every day I wake up, make bread, serve coffee, modify the entire kitchen so that the items don’t break during the crossing, and we all go sailing.”