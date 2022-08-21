Barretos gourmetiza Festa do Peão in the resumption after 2 years – 08/20/2022 – Daily life

The return of the Festa do Peão in Boiadeiro de Barretos after two years due to the pandemic transformed some areas of Parque do Peão, an enclosure designed by Oscar Niemeyer (1907-2012) and which has hosted the event since the 1980s.

New gastronomic options, the restyling of the camping to attract more families, private shows for those staying at the place and investments in the park’s infrastructure were made with the aim of retaining visitors to the main event of its kind in the country.

If before the 900,000 visitors could only find typical delicacies from countryside events, such as skewers, pastries, hot dogs, in addition to one or another restaurant, now the commercial fair — a huge open-air food court — also offers sushi, sandwiches gourmet, risotto, açaí, gnocchi and yakisoba, among other options to satisfy your hunger at the musical marathon and rodeo competitions in the interior city of São Paulo.

Barretos (423 km from São Paulo) has full hotels and, despite maintaining the public expectation from the pre-pandemic years, it received more visitors in the first days of its 65th edition than in previous years.

“It’s good to have an option other than the late-night dogão,” said student Tamires Veiga, 22, from Campinas, while waiting to eat pasta with two friends.

For the new gastronomic area, a space called Jardim Gourmet was created, which joins the streets of the park and the old food court.

This year’s party also features a new camping, an environment created to be more relaxed and family-oriented, replacing the old “singles” camping, where strippers, drinks, drugs, parties and loud music were common. 24 hours a day.

This weekend, a group of people from several cities in São Paulo and Minas Gerais had fun playing volleyball on a court set up in space, for example.

The place also started to host private shows with country singers and duos. Only those who wear the wristband proving that they are staying there can enter the camping area. For four days, the price was R$950 per person — there is an extra fee per vehicle that arrives at the site.

The changes to Parque do Peão also included a total investment of R$ 10 million in painting the main buildings of the farm that hosts the party, in the construction of a new wing with 2,500 square meters of boxes, in the restyling of a box next to the stage and in the change of floor in part of the enclosure.

“We seek to modernize what we already had and improve with new attractions for the visitor who arrives for the first time to be enchanted and come back”, said Jeronimo Luiz Muzetti, president of Os Independentes, an association that has organized the party since 1956.

Hussein Gemha Júnior, the association’s financial director, said that the start of this year’s party was surprising and that expectations for the event’s sequel are very strong.

“As much as we have experience, there was a lot of anxiety and expectation. Not only the tourists, but those who are participating as members of the trade fair, sponsors, concert and rodeo teams, it was surprising for everyone.”

The Festa do Peão de Barretos will take place until the 28th with more than one hundred shows spread over five stages.

Among the confirmed attractions are Gusttavo Lima, Bruno & Marrone, Ícaro & Gilmar and Alok.

In the rodeo arena, this Sunday (21) will take place the final of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Brazil, a competition that brought together pedestrians throughout the season in stages spread across the country.

The finals of the LNR (Liga Nacional de Rodeo) will be played on the 22nd to 24th and 27th, while the 28th edition of Barretos International Rodeo will take place between the 25th and 28th.

Tickets cost from R$30 to R$370. In open bar cabins, the price reaches R$3,490.