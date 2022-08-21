BB releases new financing line for means of transport

Check out BB’s new line of financing for means of transport and find out who is entitled to hire this modality.

Last Tuesday (16), Banco do Brasil launched a new line of credit. BB Crédito Mobilidade offers customers the possibility to purchase economical means of transport that do not need fuel; that is, electric or mechanical bicycles, scooters or scooters and motorcycles under 125 cc.

Thus, according to information from the bank, these means of transport can be financed in up to five years.

How does BB financing work?

First, transport can be 100% financed, as long as it is within the credit limit, that is, R$ 20 thousand. In addition, Banco do Brasil informed that the credit line can be paid off in up to 60 months. Despite this, the payment of the first installment of the financing can be made within 59 days after contracting.

Therefore, the interest on the loan will be 1.83% per month, totaling 24.31% per year. Therefore, when contracting this financing, the customer can choose the date to pay the monthly fees, which can be done through the debit function.

Who can hire this line of credit from BB?

This BB line of credit is aimed at individuals. In addition, it should be noted that transport can only be carried out by companies that have an agreement with Banco do Brasil.

Thus, it is possible to apply for credit through the financial institution’s own application. To hire the service, just follow the instructions:

Access the Banco do Brasil application;

Select the “Loans” menu on the home page;

Click on the “Contract Financing” option;

Tap on “BB Credit Mobility”;

End the operation.

Sustainability

According to Barreto Jr, vice president of Government and Corporate Sustainability at the bank, the line reinforces BB’s commitment to a low-carbon economy.

In addition, the vice president further stated: “We follow a clear path to support our customers, suppliers and partners with products and solutions for the development of a more sustainable society. This is what is expected of one of the most sustainable banks in the world.”

Image: SERGIO VS RANGEL / Shutterstock.com