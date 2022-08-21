BC Health Department guides on care related to Smallpox

With the increasing occurrence of confirmed cases of monkeypox in Brazil, the City Hall of Balneário Camboriú, through the Department of Health, began to take guidance and care measures related to the disease. Monkeypox is a disease caused by the monkeypox virus and affects humans since 1970. The main characteristic of the disease is the presence of lesions on the skin.

In Balneário Camboriú, six autochthonous cases of the disease have already been confirmed, all of men who have not traveled in recent months. In addition, 10 people are still in isolation awaiting the result of the disease identification test, six from Balneário Camboriú and another four people from other cities, who carried out the collection in the municipality.

“It is necessary to pay attention from the initial symptoms to prevent the spread of the disease in the city. At the moment, all positive cases are in isolation and we are monitoring the other suspected cases. The ideal is to look for the health unit closest to home in case of skin lesions”, stresses the secretary of Health, Leila Crocomo.

The secretariat informs that all professionals who work with public service were properly oriented and trained to conduct suspicious cases that may occur. All health units, from primary care to specialized ones, are open to care for patients with suspicion.

Check below the main symptoms of the disease, how it is transmitted and what procedures should be done to prevent it:

Streaming

Human-to-human transmission occurs through contact with skin lesions of infected people, respiratory secretions, or contaminated objects. It is also possible to contract the disease through respiratory droplets and bodily fluids from the infected person. It is important to point out that anyone is subject to contracting the virus, and care needs to be taken by everyone.

Symptoms

The main symptom is the appearance of pimple-like skin lesions. Lesions can appear anywhere on the body, but commonly on the face, mouth, feet, hands, chest, and genitals. In addition, headache, fever, muscle aches, and weakness may occur.

Treatment

The way the patient will deal with the disease will always be defined by the doctor who treats him. In most cases, treatment is topical, with measures to relieve symptoms and prevent sequelae. Antibiotics can also be prescribed. Home isolation is recommended during the period of disease transmission.

Prevention

Use of masks, avoid physical contact with people who are suspected of having the virus, avoid sexual intercourse without a condom. The correct hygiene of shared objects also serves as prevention.