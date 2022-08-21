Bela Vista do Maranhão voters test new electronic voting machine this Sunday (21) | Elections 2022 in Maranhão

The 10,338 voters in the city of Bela Vista do Maranhão, 241 km from São Luís, are testing, this Sunday (21), the new electronic voting machine that will be used in this year’s elections in the country. With the participation of 11 electoral colleges, the simulated election in the municipality tests various data in a simulated environment of the real election day, only with fictitious candidates.
Bela Vista do Maranhão voters test new electronic voting machine — Photo: Juvêncio Marttins
According to the Secretary of Information Technology of the Regional Electoral Court of Maranhão (TRE-MA), Gualter Gonçalves, the new electronic voting machine, compared to the old model, has a longer useful life, which reduces maintenance costs. He says that the new model, among its modifications, values accessibility.
“In this election itself, the biggest innovation is the new electronic ballot box. We are focusing on this test on the new electronic ballot box, seeing how the behavior of the polling station will be with this interaction with this new ballot box, the voter himself with the new ballot box and also in in relation to softwaresince there have been some changes to the softwaremainly in the sense of improving issues related to accessibility”, says Gualter Gonçalves.
New electronic voting machines will be tested by the TSE in a single simulated election in Bela Vista do Maranhão — Photo: Reproduction/Rede Globo
Security guard Naldo Antônio Silva Sousa, 24, who lives in the city, said that participating in the mock election was gratifying because it gave Bela Vista do Maranhão notoriety.
“Because in addition to testing the new electronic ballot box, it highlights the city of Bela Vista as being the first to have a mock election”, emphasizes security guard Naldo Antônio Silva Sousa.
Security Naldo Antônio Silva Sousa is a resident of Bela Vista do Maranhão and participated in the mock election in the city — Photo: Regina Sousa/Grupo Mirante
He adds that testing the new ballot box was also an exercise for this year’s elections. “It will help because we are already taking a test and with this simulation on election day we are more prepared to vote for the candidates we choose”.
Around 12 pm, the mock election that took place in the municipality, this Sunday, was closed. According to TRE data, 700 voters attended the polls, which is equivalent to a percentage of 7%.