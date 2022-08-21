Berkshire Hathaway gets authorization to buy up to 50% of Occidental Petroleum shares

Yadunandan Singh 21 hours ago

Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett’s investment holding company, received regulatory approval this Friday (19) to buy up to 50% of the oil company Occidental Petroleum, reported the international press.

Buffett’s company filed a request with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on July 11 to buy more of the company’s common stock in secondary market transactions, according to CNBC. The conglomerate argued that a maximum 50% stake would not harm competition or diminish regulatory authority.

Carlos Clay, acting director of the electric power regulation division, granted the permit, saying the permit was “consistent with the public interest,” according to CNBC.

According to Wall Street JournalBerkshire is increasing investments in Occidental Petroleum shares this year, accumulating about 20% of the company’s shares, according to public documents, leading analysts to speculate whether Buffett is seeking control of one of the largest US oil producers.

Occidental shares jumped 10% on the news to close at $71.29 each on Friday, taking its 2022 cumulative earnings to more than 145%, according to CNBC.

