Bitcoin (BTC) drops 10% and could go back to $17,000, according to expert – Money Times

O Bitcoin (BTC) heading to close this Friday (19) with a daily drop of 10%. The cryptocurrency is approaching $20K, where it could be its next support.

O Ether (ETH), crypto asset from the network smart contracts Ethereum, also showed strong declines today, and is approaching to close the day with a negative 13% on the day at $1,623.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the market capitalization of the sum of all crypto assets drops 9.53% to $1.01 trillion.

Bitcoin has decreased its dominance Marketplace on top of Ether, and Ether has slightly decreased its dominance over the market. The dominance of bitcoin and ether is, respectively, 39.8% and 19.7%.

For Iara Thamires Alves, cryptocurrency expertinitially there will be a correction in the $20K region for us to look for support and price consolidation.

“If it loses support, we can see the price testing the old bottom at $17,000,” he says.

Twenty-four hour market volume

According to the CryptoRank website, below you can see a schematic of the volume size that was traded in the crypto market, and which cryptoassets most pulled this metric up:

“Fear & Greed” Index – how is the feeling of fear in the market?

The “Fear & Greed” index, or fear and optimism, seeks to represent these feelings that surround the market. The index scale is from 0 to 100 points, where the closer to zero the fear is extreme, and the closer to 100 the optimism reigns:

Today, the index advances 3 points, going from 30 to 33. The zone indicated by the index is “fear”. The index varies between the following zones: “extreme fear”; “fear”; “neutral”, “optimism” and “extreme optimism”.

Bitcoin (BTC) Onchain Data

According to the data analysis website of blockchainBlockchain.com, the hash rate – the maximum capacity a miner can produce – per second has increased since yesterday to 242.41 EH/s.

Today, the cryptocurrency’s blockchain had about 271,106 confirmed transactions on the network – 3.43 TPS (Transaction per second) – and an estimated volume of US$ 3,401,496,079 moved in those 24 hours.

There were 677,726 unique addresses active today. Check out 24-hour Bitcoin futures trading volume on top crypto exchanges:

Ethereum (ETH) Onchain Data

Currently, based on the “etherscan.io” network block explorer, the network mining difficulty is 11,711.23 TH.

The network hashrate is 902,935.24 GH/s, an average rate of 12 Gwei, or $0.41, and 1,682.76 M (11.9 Transactions per second).

Onchain Data of “Ethereum 2.0”

As per the Beacon Chain block explorer – a proof-of-stake consensus layer chain that will be implemented on Ethereum (ETH) after The Merge – the network has 416,155 active validators, 13,316,848 Ethers in “stake” and an average of 33.76 Ethers per active validator.

The last case of “Slashing” – withdrawing Ethers from the validator as a way to punish malicious activity on the network – occurred 4 days ago. The validator had 34.2 ETH on its balance.

Market analysis

Iara Thamires Alves, a cryptocurrency expert, comments that after US inflation data for July released earlier this month turned out to be better than expected, investors were encouraged and both exchanges and cryptocurrencies began a rally, however. the macroeconomic situation is completely uncertain and inflationary pressure still persists.

“Several data, such as the release of producer inflation in Germany at 37.2% per year, in addition to the country having said that it only has gas for another 3 months, Japan for the fourth month in a row has an increase in inflation, recording the highest index since 2014, China, in addition to inflation, has a problem in the real estate sector, war between Russia and Ukraine that does not come to an end, and finally, the disclosure of the Fomc Minutes that made clear the objective of lowering inflation and for that it has to go up even more the interest”, explains

For her, there are many indicators that point to a global recession that were released this week and, even so, the markets were rising, controversial behavior, as this data should frighten the markets.

“Also, Bitcoin was in a price fight zone between 20 and 25k during the last 30 days making a chart pattern that indicates reversal. A rising wedge normally has its breakout to the downside,” he says.

Ethereum, after 6 weeks of high influenced by “the merge” that is scheduled for 09/15/22, also had a drop of 6% in the last 24 hours.

“Investors are excited about the update and many are holding on to profit on the transition date, which has made the cryptocurrency fall less than other cryptocurrencies,” he says.

In an OnChain analysis, Thamires says it is possible to observe that wallets that have more than a thousand bitcoins took advantage of this high in recent days and started selling, a bearish sign.

“In the midst of all this situation, the correction of this upward movement was already foreseen in my opinion, as this appreciation was not sustainable, given that the macroeconomy impacts risk assets”, he adds.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

the sector of decentralized finance (DeFi) suffered falls in the last 24 hours. The total amount locked in DeFi, according to the website Defillama, is US$ 61.2 billion, a negative daily variation of 5.94%.

The protocol that has the most dominance, in terms of TVL, is Maker DAO (MKR), a decentralized lending platform, with a 13.35% DeFi market share and $8.17 billion locked into the protocol for liquidity. A daily change of 6.23% positive in its TVL.

