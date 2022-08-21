Black Myth: Wukong continues to surprise in two new videos

New uncut gameplay and cutscene show Game Sciene is not kidding

NVIDIA has released a new video of 8 minutes with new gameplay of Black Myth: Wukong, Chinese soulslike being developed in Unreal Engine 5. The game has drawn the attention of many for its realism and, apparently, well-refined gameplay mechanics, a very important element in games of this genre.

Black Myth: Wukong is running in 4K with ray tracing effects, in addition to DLSS enabled. The new video shows more, shall we say, raw gameplay, without cropping or video editing. We see the protagonist trying to face a boss, and then running away and collecting items, something common in gameplay of this type of game (especially the part of running away).

In general, and mainly graphically speaking, the new video still surprises. The lighting effects, particles, textures, everything is done with a whim worthy of AAA games from major studios.

soulslike gameplay

As I said before, gameplay in a soulslike is a very important element, and Black Myth: Wukong looks like it’s going to deliver that in an above-average state. The fluidity of movements, whether when running, walking, in combat when attacking, dodging, in addition to the movements of different and strange enemies, everything is very convincing.

Get to know details of Black Myth: Wukong, the Chinese RPG with stunning graphics

The game is based on Chinese culture and folklore, so creatures and settings follow that style. In the fight against the little dragon, the monkey protagonist becomes something even difficult to define. Transformations are not common in soulslike games, which guarantees even more diversity to the gameplay.

In addition to the gameplay released by NVIDIA, the game’s official channel released six minutes of cutscene with humans for the first time and the result is, to say the least, surprising too.

The game is being developed by Chinese studio Game Science (or Heishenhua). Something worth noting with these new trailers is that the developer has not been disclosing the 2023 release window as it had before. The official website says the game will be released for PC and “other mainstream consoles” when they “feel satisfied as gamers”.

Source: NVIDIA