“Blocking all bank accounts”

Pantanal has been a great success in plim-plim programming. And not to lose the habit, the column reveals everything that will happen in the next chapters of the soap opera by Bruno Luperi.

With the help of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will be able to block Tenório’s (Murilo Benício) bank accounts in court. “You should sign another power of attorney so that I can represent you. And we are going to file a lawsuit, asking for the blocking of all her husband’s bank accounts, across the country, and forbidding the alienation of all the couple’s movable and immovable assets. We can request, at the Real Estate Registry Office, the collection of assets in your husband’s name. That is, if you agree. You own half of all assets that were acquired during the time you were married.” the lawyer will say that she will fight for the rights of the housewife before the law.

In addition, Guta’s mother (Júlia Dalavia) will get a protective measure to avoid being threatened by her ex during the process. “You are entitled to half of all the appreciation these assets have had during the time you were married. We can file a request for a protective order, so he can’t approach you. It is a mechanism to ensure the victim’s physical safety throughout the process. You don’t need to be afraid of anything, Dona Maria…”, will conclude the lawyer being answered by Bruaca. “I didn’t want any of that, dotôra… But be what God wanted…”, will finalize the future wife of Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) being wise.

Maria Bruaca (Isabel Isabel) and Tenório (Murilo Benício) in Pantanal

Pantanal is written by Bruno Luperi, based on the original novel written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa. The artistic direction is by Rogério Gomes, direction by Walter Carvalho, Davi Alves, Beta Richard and Noa Bressane. The production is by Luciana Monteiro and Andrea Kelly, and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.

