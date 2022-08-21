Bolsonaro and Guedes deserved the nickname of tchutchuca, says Zeca Dirceu

After being called the “tchutchuca do centrão”, this Thursday (18), Bolsonaro went after youtuber Wilker Leão and tried to take the cell phone with which he was recording a video at the door of Palácio do Alvorada. The scene went viral and “tchutchuca” was once again one of the most cited terms on social media.

However, it was not the first time that the funk of Bonde do Tigrão has been used to criticize the current government. During a hearing at the Constitution and Justice Commission that discussed the Social Security Reform, in April 2019, federal deputy Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR) told Economy Minister Paulo Guedes that he was a “tiger” with retirees and workers. and “chutchuca” with the rich and privileged.

Enraged, Guedes replied that “tchutchuca is the mother, tchutchuca is the grandmother!”.

In an interview with the column, Zeca Dirceu said he is pleased to see “tchutchuca” again in the political debate, running through social networks and messaging apps.

“It goes viral and has repercussions because it’s popular, because people are easy to understand, it’s funny, comical. The use of terms from music and popular insights helps to draw the attention of those who don’t like politics”, he evaluates.

For Zeca, who is in his third term as a federal deputy and is the son of former minister José Dirceu, both Paulo Guedes and Bolsonaro are deserving of the term.

“The government as a whole is worthy of the term because they are all very soft when it comes to dealing with the center, with bankers, with those who live on financial speculation, fraudsters and tax evaders, large international corporations. “, it says.

“But they are very tough when it comes to dealing with the people. They interrupted the annual readjustment of the minimum wage above inflation, bled retirees’ pockets with the Pension Reform and had a disastrous economic policy, which exploded the cost of living. being a tiger with the people and small businessmen and being a chutchuca from the center and bankers”, he adds.

Bolsonaro’s reaction is a reflection of being behind in the polls, says deputy

The deputy considers that the way Guedes and Bolsonaro reacted to the provocation “shows that they are totally unprepared, unbalanced, act insane, do not accept criticism, disagreements, or the contradictory”.

He considers that this is a symptom of an “authoritarian government, which tries to silence journalists, the press and the opposition”.

When comparing the two cases, however, Zeca Dirceu emphasizes that there is a difference between the minister’s and the president’s.

“Bolsonaro turned to physical aggression and this has to do with the timing of the polls. He must have the perception that Lula will win the election and in the first round. It is the perception of people who know that their time will come”, he evaluates .

The deputy considers that, because of the campaign that the president made against vaccines against covid-19 and for his delay in buying immunizations to protect the population, thousands died.

“He knows this and is afraid. In other words, for him, it doesn’t just mean an electoral defeat, he will have to settle his accounts with the Justice, he will probably go to jail because he had a genocidal attitude”, he says.

First record of the political use of ‘tchutchuca’ is from the FHC period

Although the term went viral with Zeca Dirceu, in 2019, it has been used other times in the political debate. In 2012, then federal deputy Fernando Francischini nudged his colleague Odair Cunha saying that “when it comes to Agnelo [Queiroz, então governador petista do DF], the rapporteur is a ‘chutchuca’. When the subject is [então governador de Goiás, Marconi] Perillo, the rapporteur becomes a ‘tiger'”.

The first record that we have of the use of “tigrão” and “tchutchuca” in politics, however, is by the then senator Roberto Requião, now a candidate for the government of Paraná by the PT. In 2001, when criticizing the then toucan Álvaro Dias, now in Podemos, for taking too long to sign a CPI against the FHC government, he said that there were senators who were tigers in Paraná, but chutchucas in Brasília.

Coincidentally, Zeca Dirceu, Fernando Francischini and Roberto Requião have political careers in Paraná. Wilker Leão is successful in the Federal District.