Bolsonaro campaigns at Dutra and says he will respect polls – 08/20/2022 – Poder

In the first weekend of the campaign, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was in Resende (RJ), where he was received this Saturday morning (20) by a motorcycle lady. For more than an hour, he stood on the banks of Via Dutra to wave and greet supporters.

The motorcycle started around 7 am in the neighboring town of Volta Redonda, about 50 km from Resende.

In a video posted on social media, the president says that the motorcycle rider was spontaneous and says that he will respect the result of the election if he is defeated.

“A thousand motorcycles passed in support of us. We are very happy with this spontaneous manifestation on the part of the population. And we are in this endeavor seeking reelection, if that is the understanding. Otherwise, we respect. But our democracy , our freedom above all,” he declared.

The president’s surroundings try to reduce the coup-like tone of his statements during the campaign and improve the relationship with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), under the command of Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

This week, while Moraes was cheered during a speech in defense of the electoral system, in his inauguration as president of the TSE, Bolsonaro did not applaud the minister.

The president often attacks electronic voting machines and insinuates that the court intends to rig this year’s election. Aligned with Bolsonaro, the military demand changes in procedures for monitoring elections. The Armed Forces are on the list of entities that supervise the electoral process.

Bolsonaro was in Resende to participate in the ceremony for the delivery of the Sword of Duque de Caxias to the cadets of the Military Academy of Agulhas Negras (Aman), a graduation event for aspiring Army officers. The president was a student at Aman and completed the course in 1977.

Before the ceremony, around 9:30 am, he left the Hotel de Trânsito da Aman and went to the highway where the motorcycle was passing.

On the agenda in Resende, Bolsonaro was accompanied by First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, his son, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), in addition to ministers Victor Godoy (Education) and Anderson Torres (Justice).

Former F-1 driver Nelson Piquet also participated in the agenda.

During the ceremony, Bolsonaro shared the platform with Walter Braga Netto, candidate for vice president on Bolsonaro’s ticket, vice president Hamilton Mourão (Republicans), candidate for the Senate from Rio Grande do Sul, and former health minister Eduardo Pazuello. (PL), candidate for federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro. The three are army generals.

Bolsonaro left Aman in 1977 and left the Army in 1988 as a retired captain, after being acquitted by the Superior Military Court in a case in which he was accused of planning a terrorist attack.

The president has attended every edition of Aman’s marlin since he took over the Planalto Palace. During the ceremony, the Duque de Caxias marlin was delivered by the president to Lucas Cremonese Jaeger, 20, chosen for being the highlight of the cadet class. The other graduates received the sword from their family members.

The ceremony was attended by 395 Aman cadets, 15 of them foreign nationals and 33 women. Founded in 1810, the institution started to accept women only in 2018.

“By internalizing our code of honor represented in the cult of truth, loyalty, probity and responsibility, you materialize what Brazilian society expects from its Army. Continue on this path of dignity”, said General João Felipe Dias Alves, Commander of Amman.