Bolsonaro has a ‘deflated ball’ for the “JN” game. by Fernando Brito

Here comes the battle of Jornal Nacional and Jair Bolsonaro already does, on Monday, the first interview with the obligation to do very well.

He refused, say the newspapers, a preparation, perhaps relying on the “white plate” interviews he gave to some “friendly” stations.

It won’t be the case of the questions posed by the duo Wiliam Bonner and Renata Vasconcelos, and the worst thing is that he seems a little dizzy with the sequence of bad news that the week that ends has reserved for him.

His attitude today reaffirms this impression, seeing him spend more than an hour playing the role of a “post doll” on the edge of the Presidente Dutra Highway, in Resende, under an icy cold, greeting the passing cars and an event also frozen at the graduation of the cadets of the Academia Militar das Agulhas Negras.

Your situation is not easy. The lifeline that his troupe suggests, the supposed improvement in the economic situation is not only an upgrade from bad to bad, but also, to believe what the polls show, has very little electoral repercussion, considering the fact that it is the biggest distribution of money on the eve of election in the history of the Republic.

The rest is aridity: security of the ballot boxes, embarrassment with ambassadors, environment, pandemic, deaths and vaccinations, indicators of national hunger and the coup that already foreshadows its chabu, to mention some of the inevitable themes. Incidentally, the original plan to use JN as a great call to action for the 7th of September seems to have been very shaken.

You have to do the impossible: do very well, it’s not enough to draw.

Lula, who will speak on Thursday, has, in principle, only three difficult topics, and for which he has prepared himself ten thousand times: the denunciations and condemnations of Lava Jato, the very broad policy of alliances and relations with so-called authoritarian countries, the barrel organ Cuba-Venezuela-Nicaragua.

And one that is in your best interest to come to the fore: the “religious war”.

Lula will enter the field with his opponent’s cards on the table and, for him, an average performance would already be very good. However, playing after the opponent, without being able to use what he says with great impact, I think he will dare, advancing the marking and trying to “kill the game”.