Bolsonaro says he will respect decision if not re-elected

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has said he will respect it if voters decide not to re-elect him in October. He made the statement this Saturday (20.Aug.2022) in Volta Redonda (RJ). The Chief Executive stopped on a highway to greet drivers.

“As always, we are feeling the temperature of the population. 1,000 motorcycles passed in support of us. We are very happy with this spontaneous manifestation on the part of the population”, said the re-election candidate. “And we are in this endeavor seeking re-election, if that is the understanding. Otherwise, we respect. But our democracy and our freedom above all.”

Watch Bolsonaro’s statement (1min19sec):

Alongside Bolsonaro on the highway were the candidate for vice on the ticket, General Braga Netto (PL), his son and campaign coordinator, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, and candidates. President’s allies.

Bolsonaro participated this Saturday in a graduation ceremony at Aman (Academia Militar das Agulhas Negras). He returns to Brasília in the afternoon and returns to Rio de Janeiro to participate in a Saturday afternoon at Jornal Nacional, from TV Globoon Monday (22.Aug).