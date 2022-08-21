Bolsonaro’s plan has a less aggressive tone and highlights women

President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) government plan for the 2022 elections set aside attacks on the left and invested in agendas that were left out of the 2018 proposal. , and mentions minority groups.

The material has new points of defense and prominence for terms such as “environmental sustainability”, “food security” and “sport”. Consequence of the covid-19 pandemic, the quote to the word “health” jumped from 18 to 98. Read the 2018 (2 MB) and 2022 (2 MB) government plans sent to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) by Bolsonaro.

The 2018 program has 7,904 words. This year, 31,103, in addition to having an index and being diagrammed. The size has decreased, from 81 to 48 pages – however, the current version contains more text than the previous one. The material also brings 56 indications of data sources. In 2018, there was only one. The change is part of the strategy of Bolsonaro’s electoral HQ, which this year has marketers and publicists on the team.

The 2018 version didn’t even talk about indigenous people and quilombolas. Women were mentioned only once. They are now cited 22 times throughout the document. The female audience is one of the main focuses of the reelection campaign. Bolsonaro faces resistance among the female electorate and seeks to conquer this share mainly through religion.

Bolsonaro also repeated – and expanded – the defense of “liberties”: expression, economic and religious. Job creation also remains a priority. In addition, the expansion of access to firearms, the proposal for the exclusion of illegality and the fight against corruption are included in both texts.

In 2018, Bolsonaro’s campaign proposed measures for the health area such as the creation of a national electronic medical record and universal accreditation of doctors. The 2022 plan, on the other hand, talks about proposals aimed at current issues such as hunger and the use of technology and 5G – which, as the Chief Executive has already said, should boost different sectors.

Read Bolsonaro’s proposals for health in 2018 and 2022:

The 2018 proposal also places education as one of the priorities of the Bolsonaro government, along with Health and Safety. The document highlights the role of the Armed Forces in educating populations living in remote areas.

Compared to the previous plan, the 2022 proposal is more practical and speaks to “to connect” employability with education, with the aim of “prepare people for new challenges”in addition to providing a safe migration of jobs to new jobs, on the grounds that some are becoming “obsolete”.

Read Bolsonaro’s proposals for education in 2018 and 2022:

Regarding Auxílio Brasil, the social delivery most explored by the government, the 2018 plan already defended the “Enhancement” and the increase in the amount paid by Bolsa Família, a program established by the PT governments. With the creation of the new program, the 2022 plan prioritizes the maintenance of the boosted value of R$ 600 of the benefit.

Read the differences between the 2018 and 2022 proposals:

Environment

The current government plan deals with the consolidation of the carbon market, the advances in wind power offshore and the rational use of natural resources.

the document of 2022 presents a concern in “mitigate” environmental pollution problems and help protect the environment by reducing the use of oil and coal-based energy sources.

The 2018 one does not even mention environmental guidelines and only talks about integrating competences on sustainable rural development and natural resources into a single federal agency.

Women

With greater emphasis on the female electorate, the 2022 plan mentions women in topics about the job market, employment and family, instead of just highlighting actions to combat violence – an agenda that was one of the focuses of the 1st plan.

The 2018 proposal cited women only in the parts where it dealt with public safety and health. The previous document even proposed a neonatal program on oral health for pregnant women.

Tax reform

Bolsonaro’s 2018 campaign team defends in its plan a tax reform, aimed at unifying taxes and “radical” simplification of the national tax system. For the reform, the 1st government plan of the president listed the following measures:

gradual reduction of the gross tax burden;

programs to reduce bureaucracy and privatization;

municipalization and decentralization to increase tax resources;

mechanisms to create a system of “ negative income tax to try to achieve a “universal minimum income”;

improvements in the Brazilian tax burden.

The 2022 plan states it must continue “chasing” the implementation of the 2018 proposal and also the “expansion of the exemption to the worker”. The document cites as a goal the exemption from the IR (Income Tax) of income up to 5 minimum wages.

Inflation

The 2018 proposal considers the “liberalism” as one of the solutions to inflation which, according to the document, is “the greatest enemy of the most helpless classes”.

The plan puts low inflation and “predictable” as one of “Nonnegotiable Priorities” from the government. The text talks about adjustments to guarantee economic growth and job creation, in addition to mentioning the confrontation of groups of “hidden interests” what “almost destroyed” the country.

While the 2018 plan mentions “Necessary Adjustments” in the country, the one for 2022 talks about the implementation of public policies to soften the effects of world inflation. The text makes use of President Bolsonaro’s speech that the covid-19 pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine are the biggest factors for the increase in prices.

Fight against corruption

The current project defends the implementation of specific actions against corruption, such as the Federal Public Integrity Strategy and a study proposing transparency rules for the final beneficiaries of public resources.

In 2018, the plan once again considers the fight against corruption and transparency as “non-negotiable goals”. One of the solutions presented is to reduce the “bureaucratic complexity”with less use of stamps and authorizations in documents.

“Bureaucratic complexity fuels corruption. We will create a government that will trust the citizen, simplifying and breaking the logic that the left has imposed on us of distrusting correct and hardworking people”says the text.

Foreign policy

Brazil’s external partnerships are treated in both Bolsonaro government plans through a commercial bias. In 2018, the campaign talked about facilitating international trade as a way to promote long-term economic growth.

The 1st document proposes the reduction of import rates and non-tariff barriers, in addition to the creation of new international bilateral agreements.

The 2022 plan advocates the expansion of existing mechanisms and the creation of “conditions” to attract international investment to help with economic development, but also job creation and “social welfare”.

Public security

Both proposals place the use of firearms as a way of guaranteeing public safety. While the 2018 text defends the reformulation of the Disarmament Statute, the one of 2022 highlights the “deterrent force” access to weapons as a “important element” for social pacification and the preservation of life.

The 1st plan gives greater focus to the public security agenda, presenting a list of measures to “reduce homicides, robberies, rapes and other crimes”as:

investment in technology and “ investigative capacity” of the police forces;

ending the progression of sentences and temporary departures;

reduce the age of criminal responsibility to 16 years;

protect police for a legal back-up, guaranteed through the exclusion of illegality;

typify as “terrorism” the occupation of rural and urban properties;

redirect to human rights policy and prioritize the defense of victims.

PowerDate

Search PowerDate held from August 14 to 16, 2022 showed that the framework for the presidential succession with former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) at the helm of the dispute. Lula has 44% of voting intentions in the 1st round, while Bolsonaro has 37%.

In the 2nd round, Lula would defeat Bolsonaro by 52% to 38%, according to the poll. The numbers show that, just like a month ago, Bolsonaro is still struggling to increase his voting intentions from the 1st to the 2nd round. While Lula has 8 points more in the 2nd round simulation compared to the 1st round, Bolsonaro varies only 1 point upwards.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from August 14 to 16, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 331 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-02548/2022.

Read more about Bolsonaro’s candidacy:

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power 360 maintains a collection with thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There have been studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the progress of each candidate. Access the Research Aggregator clicking here.

The research information began to be compiled by journalist Fernando Rodrigues, Editor-in-Chief of the Power 360on its website, in the year 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, click here.