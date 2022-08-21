Botafogo lined up with Adryelson and debutant Júnior Santos to face Juventude

O Botafogo is officially scheduled by coach Luís Castro for the duel soon against Youthat 11 am, at Alfredo Jaconi, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian championship.

The main news are the additions of Adryelson and rookie Júnior Santos to the team, in addition to Saravia taking the title in place of Daniel Borges, injured. Lucas Fernandes returns to the team after serving automatic suspension.

In this way, Botafogo will go to the field with Catito Fernandez; Saravia, Adryelson, Victor Cuesta and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Eduardo and Lucas Fernandes; Victor Sá, Junior Santos and Jeffinho.

Gabriel Pires and Danilo Barbosa, others who were recently announced, are an option on the bench, alongside goalkeepers Douglas Borges and Igo Gabriel, sides Rafael and Hugo, defender Kanu, midfielders Patrick de Paula and Del Piage and of forwards Vinicius Lopes and Luis Henrique.

Daniel Borges, Carli, Carlinhos, Kayque, Gustavo Sauer, Lucas Piazon, Diego Gonçalves, Erison, Matheus Nascimento and Tiquinho Soares are out for physical reasons. Philipe Sampaio fulfills automatic suspension.

The championship’s lantern, Juventude is also selected by coach Umberto Louzer, no surprises. The team from Caxias do Sul starts with Pegorari; Rodrigo Soares, Nogueira, Paulo Miranda and Moraes; Elton, Anderson Leite and Chico; Bruno Nazário, Isidro Pitta and Felipe Pires.