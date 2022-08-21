Brand new RENNER job openings in the country; learn about the positions and learn how to apply online

We know that the country is facing a difficult time in terms of its financial situation. With the coronavirus pandemic, the Brazilian market was hit hard. And for this reason, several companies had to close their doors.

Thus, the unemployment rate ended up growing at a dizzying rate. Now, with the improvement of the situation, several enterprises are looking for new collaborators to integrate their list of employees. See an example below.

Jobs

Currently, one of the largest retail stores in Brazil is opening vacancies for several available positions, those who are approved will be able to work in any of the 14 states where the store has units.

The available employment sectors at Renner can meet the most diverse employee profiles. Vacancies are available in the regions of Rondônia, Pernambuco, São Paulo, Pará, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, Bahia, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Maranhão, Rio Grande do Sul, Ceará, Mato Grosso do Sul and Goiás.

It is worth remembering that people who are approved will be able to count on several benefits offered by the company. In addition to a salary that will be compatible with market prices and the function, the person can have access to dental and health plan, discount on store products, transportation vouchers, Good Card and also GymPass.

Those interested in participating in the selection process must register remotely through the company’s careers website. It can be accessed at https://lojasrenner.gupy.io/.

On the page it is possible to have access to all available options, as well as the place where they are being offered. It is worth mentioning that by clicking on the one that interests you the most, it is possible to find all the information, requirements, qualifications and assignments.

Know more: Agência do Trabalho gathers hundreds of job vacancies at ALL levels of education; know more

available positions

There are several positions offered to the population. Each of them has a requirement in the training area. Most options are for people who have completed high school.

They are: Dispatch Assistant, Visual Merchandising; Sales Assistant on WhatsApp; stockist; Stock helper; Sales manager; Financial Products Assistant; Lead inspector; Store tax; Shop assistant; Sales consultant; beauty assistant; Coach box; Cashier; Sales Assistant; New Channels Assistant.

There are positions with different requirements, one of them is for Apprentice, where the person may still be attending high school. The Store Manager option requires a complete higher education course, while for Product Leader, the person may have completed higher education or still be studying.

See too: IMMEDIATE job vacancies Cielo: Check the positions and learn how to apply