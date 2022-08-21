Brazil imitates Dubai by selling Lamborghini and other cars for bargain

Dubai is the mecca of supercars. There are so many of them there that there are frequent reports of machines like Ferrari and Lamborghini, whether beaten or whole, offered at impressive discounts in the Arab emirate.

Buying cars for bargains is not exclusive to Dubai: despite the proportions, the market for luxury cars sold well below the Fipe table has grown in Brazil. These consumer dreams are broken down vehicles and later incorporated by insurance companies – which, in turn, make the products available at auctions.

Last Tuesday (16), a shiny yellow Lamborghini Huracán 2021 with only 2,065 km on the odometer was sold in São Paulo for R$ 2.3 million, while the average price of the model is R$ 3.7 million. Exclusively obtained by UOL Carsthe information on the amount collected is from Copart, which organized the auction.

Before bidding, it is essential to see the car in person, accompanied by a trusted mechanic to verify the extent of the damage and estimate the cost of carrying out the necessary repairs. The account needs to close.

It is worth noting that the damage can be reported in the vehicle document, depending on the severity, and this will likely devalue the car in an eventual resale.

Right side of Huracán 2021 reveals part of the damage that made Italian sports car stop at auction Image: Disclosure

In the case of the auctioned coupe, there are damages on the right side, on the floor and also on the front, caused by an accident.

The driver’s airbag was deployed in the crash and the damage is moderate – a term used to designate damaged cars with some kind of structural damage, but which can be repaired and continue running on public roads. Average crashes are now included in the car’s documentation.

Small damages, which do not affect the structure, do not require changing the document, while large damages often make repair unfeasible – even in these cases, it may be worth the purchase, but as scrap, for later sale of parts.

Ferrari, Audi and Porsche

For the past two years, Copart has organized auctions in which other crashed cars have gained new owners for a fraction of what they would cost if they were in perfect condition.

In October 2021, for example, a 2012 Ferrari California with medium damage was sold for R$652,000 – according to Fipe, a copy from the same year of the sports car is worth, on average, R$1.24 million.

Last April, a 2017 Audi R8 with a small claim and Fipe of R$1.2 million was auctioned for R$714,000 – a 40.5% discount.

In turn, in February 2022 someone paid BRL 505,000 for a 2021 Porsche 911 with an average build – normally, such a car would cost around BRL 1 million. The bargain list includes cars from brands like Land Rover, BMW and Volvo.

“We can see more and more supercar models available at auctions organized by Copart here in Brazil, with really unique opportunities, such as the Lamborghini Huracán that we just auctioned, the Ferrari California that we made available at the end of last year and models like the Porsche 911 and Audi R8, also considered ‘ships’, and that we make available with a certain frequency in the auctions organized by us”, says Adiel Avelar, president of Copart Brasil.

The executive points out that the market for vehicle auctions, whether supermachines or cheaper cars, is quite heated in the country. According to Avelar, in the second quarter of 2022 Copart Brasil grew 11%.

In the same period, he points out, the company registered the same growth rate in the United States, a very traditional and mature market in the automotive auction segment.

“Brazil has an auction market that attracts many customers, whether to do good deals, with better opportunities than in the used market, or not to wait in line for brand new cars, or even to use the vehicle on a daily basis. day”.

How to participate in auctions

Auctions organized by Copart can be followed by participants residing in any region of the country, regardless of the location where the vehicles are stored. The rooms for interested parties to bid are available 30 minutes before the start of each session.

To participate, simply register on the company’s website, inform the necessary documentation, such as CNH, CPF, RG and proof of residence. Individuals of legal age or legal entities may participate.

