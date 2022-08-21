Brazilian company opens vacancies to evaluate restaurants FOR FREE and still pays R$ 2,000; see how to apply

Today, the Internet is an extremely useful tool for finding new places to eat and drink. Thus, there are several companies, channels, websites and profiles on social networks that act as indicators of experiences. Thus, for those who like this type of service, a Brazilian company has just opened vacancies for those who want to evaluate restaurants for free. However, in addition to the evaluator not paying the expenses related to the food and drink of the restaurant, he still receives a salary of R$ 2 thousand.

Entitled “The Best Job in the World – For those who love wine”, the vacancy requires the chosen people to immediately visit 15 places to evaluate the service, the quality of the service and the wines. Furthermore, the selection process is simple and depends on the creativity of the participant. Below, learn more about.

The company

The company that is offering vacancies for wine lovers is called Wine Locals, which has a guide for people who love to live experiences around the world. Furthermore, the Guide is intended to help those who like to drink, but who don’t understand much about places, labels, among other issues in this universe. With Wine Locals, this audience can learn in a relaxed way.

In addition to the Wine Locals Guide, the company also has the Wine Locals Store. In the store, those interested can directly acquire experiences in wineries, restaurants and in large cities.

How to sign up to review restaurants FOR FREE

There are three spots for “The Best Job in the World – For those who love wine”. The selection process will choose these people to create content and experience wine in São Paulo. Thus, each of those elected will initially visit 15 places pre-selected by the Wine Locals team. It is necessary to produce content about these places, evaluating the food, drink, experience, wines, among other characteristics. In addition, these places can be bars, restaurants and wine shops.

In addition, experiences will be completely paid for. That is, those selected will not pay anything they consume on the spot. In addition, they will receive a prize of R$ 2,000.00.

To participate in the selection process, it is necessary to register on the website. guia.wine-locals.com/cadastro, until the 21/08, and answer questions about your profile. Furthermore, it is necessary tofollow the profile @winelocals on Instagram and publish a photo on your profile reporting a wine experience. Don’t forget: it takes mpay the profile @winelocals. Only people over the age of 18 can participate in the contest.

