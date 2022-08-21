Brazilians Sell Personal Items to Eat

At the beginning of the pandemic, it was the electric pot. Then the popcorn machine he used to make snacks for his 15-year-old daughter. With a family income of less than R$1,500 per month, street vendor Jacqueline Costa, 48, says that in order to be able to shop at the market and pay her rent, water, electricity and internet bills, she had to sell personal items during the Covid-19 pandemic. -19. In 2020, she came to live in favor with relatives.

Datafolha research shows that 17% of Brazilian families had to do this. “About a month ago, I gathered some of my husband’s clothes, who is also an informal worker, sold them and had a return of R$60. It’s bad, but we’ve had to sell personal things to keep from going hungry,” she says. .

Beneficiary of the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600, she helps maintain a house with three more people. “What has weighed the most on the budget in recent months is food. We don’t do the fair anymore, which used to be every two weeks. Now, I just buy the basics, as the food runs out.”

Cooking gas is another issue, says Jacqueline. The price soared during the health crisis and worsened with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leading the federal government to create a R$110 gas allowance. “In Goiás, where I live, the price of a cylinder changes almost every week. gas takes two to three months to run out — and we almost always need to borrow money to buy it. The aid will give relief, but it won’t solve the problem”, he says.

Problem caused by food insecurity

In the opinion of economist Kleber Cabral, the sale of personal items to pay for basic expenses is a reflection of food insecurity — a problem that, according to him, affects the consumption habits of people, who start to postpone debt payments to keep food from table.

“This generates a snowball effect on the economy. It is a portrait of the dramatic situation in which many Brazilian families live today, with income eroded mainly by food inflation. For the poorest and the middle class, the rise in food prices caused drastic changes in the household budget, to the point that so many families are being forced to sell their goods to feed themselves”, he comments.

Sold the bed to pay expenses

Image: Personal archive

Music teacher Tiago Barros, 33, moved from São Luís (MA) to the capital of São Paulo shortly before the pandemic started, in 2019, to work. The idea was to have a steady job and do odd jobs giving private lessons to supplement the income.

The following year, with the lockdown and social distancing measures, the fixed salary he received at a municipal school in the state was not paying the high cost of living in the city. Result: Tiago asked for the accounts of the municipal network and returned to his homeland, where he seeks new opportunities.

“The salary of R$ 3,830 was just enough to pay bills. The meal vouchers weren’t enough to buy the entire month’s groceries. So, to eat, the first thing I sold was the double bed I had just bought. sleeping on a sofa bed. I was seeing things I no longer used and negotiating in thrift stores, specialized websites or advertising on Twitter. In the end, I returned to the Northeast. But, without work and living in my parents’ house, I continue selling personal items and gadgets from work to help with household expenses. I sold a drone a month ago and a camera two ago, which has already given me a relief.”

In Brazil, 30% of the Brazilian population experiences some level of food insecurity (mild, moderate or severe), according to a report by the UN (United Nations). Data show that 61.3 million people were not guaranteed food from 2019 to 2021. Of this total, 15.4 million were in a situation of hunger.

Household debt worsened in 3 years

Data from CNC (National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism) show that 78% of consumers were in debt in July this year, and 29% of them had overdue bills. This scenario shows a worsening compared to the same period in 2019, the last year before the pandemic, when indebtedness was 64.1%.

In the evaluation of economics professor Walcyr Soares, the acceleration of inflation triggered a cycle of interest rate increases, which discouraged consumption and investments.

“Even the improvement in employment has not been able to reduce delinquency due to high prices, since when recovering employment, the individual still needs to worry about meeting basic needs such as food, transportation and housing. Therefore, delinquency is strongly linked to food insecurity”, he declares.

He recalls that Brazil had not recovered from the economic crisis prior to the pandemic and highlights that income transfer programs such as Auxílio Brasil are important within a social assistance policy, especially in periods of economic and income crisis such as the current one, added to strong food inflation.

“The restrictions of this period, added to the energy crises, caused the rise in prices to have different causes, which resulted in inflation out of control. From an economic point of view, policies that maintain employment and prices stable even in crisis scenarios would be justified. Social programs should always give conditions to those who really need it, so as not to discourage work or qualification.”