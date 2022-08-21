Bryant’s widow fears leaked photos nearly three years after accident

Nearly three years after the accident that resulted in the death of basketball star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, his wife, Vanessa Bryant, said she still feared leaking photos of the accident. Vanessa exposed her fear yesterday (19) during the trial of a lawsuit against Los Angeles County.

Vanessa filed a lawsuit against the county after discovering that photos from the crash site, which included footage of her husband’s body, were allegedly distributed by paramedics shortly after the accident.

During the session, which began last week, Vanessa said that she was still in the early stages of the grieving process when she learned of the existence of the photographs and that the discovery caused immense stress in the weeks following the accident.

“I was taken by surprise again, devastated, hurt. I trusted them. I trusted them not to do these things. […] I live in fear everyday to be [as fotos] on the social networks.”

According to testimonies during the trial, while the footage was not released on the internet, photographs of Bryant’s body were allegedly shown by a sheriff to a bartender and some local firefighters.

Kobe Bryant and eight others, including his daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, in Calabasas, California.