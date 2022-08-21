Candidate clashes with Ricardo Salles in So Paulo: ‘Ecocida’ – Politica

Ricardo Salles gets nervous when Psol candidate calls him ‘ecocidal’ (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

State deputy candidate Guilherme Cortez (PSOL-SP) clashed with former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles (PL-SP) during a campaign in the streets of Franca-SP this Saturday (20/8). Cortez called the former minister, who is seeking a seat as a federal deputy, an “ecocidal” due to investigations into crimes against the environment.

“You all go to jail for the crimes you committed: genocide, fake news and international wood trafficking. A place of ecocide in jail,” said Guilherme Cortez.

“It’s a shame you are here in our city. You are not welcome. You are a disgrace to this country”, said the Psol candidate. “You should be in prison and not here campaigning,” said the candidate for a vacancy in the State Chamber.

During the exchange, Salles interrupted Cortez to offend former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva. “You who were in jail,” said the minister.

The former minister lost his patience and increased the tone in the conversation, putting his finger on Cortez’s face.

“You are not welcome”, he amended. “You’re thieves, thieves, a bunch of bums, idiots and thieves,” Salles said.

investigation