‘Cara e Courage’: Moa breaks up with Andrea and is humiliated by her | come around

But the ending isn’t the best…

Feeling stabbed, the actress manages to turn the situation around and come out on top, humiliating the stunt double.

Moa seeks out Andrea, who, wrapped up in rehearsals for her new play, barely pays him any attention.

The stuntman points out that what he has to say is important, and Andrea has a feeling it’s going to go bad.

“I need to be honest. What I feel for you is a huge affection, a special friendship that I will want forever in my life”, he says.

Andrea, of course, is sure the courtship has gone through the roof.

“Wait: stop! You’re hitting me, is that it?”, she asks.

Andrea is hurt, but doesn’t want to show it. She embodies a snobbish and haughty character. It changes the game and then it is she who ends the relationship with Moa.

“That’s exactly why it couldn’t work, Moa. We’re from different worlds. Can’t you see? And I stopped going to the places I used to go so I wouldn’t embarrass you.”

“At first, yes. I confess, I thought some things were very crazy, even unusual. But then…”

“I’ve already achieved a lot in my life, Moa. You have to agree that I offered very little. I’ve traveled the world, stayed in the best hotels, starred in movies, soap operas. Let’s be honest? I tried to deceive myself, but you didn’t is up to a star like me”, she pours out, pleased to see Moa humiliated.

Even feeling diminished, the stuntman accepts the “star” game, thanks him for everything they’ve been through together and leaves.

Andrea dismounts and, in tears, recalls the story she lived with Moa.

The scenes will air in this Monday’s chapter, 8/22, of Cara e Coragem.