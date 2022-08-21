‘Cara e Courage’: Moa breaks up with Andrea and is humiliated by her | come around

But the ending isn’t the best…
Feeling stabbed, the actress manages to turn the situation around and come out on top, humiliating the stunt double.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Moa (Marcelo Serrado) begs for Andrea’s (Maria Eduarda de Carvalho) attention — Photo: TV Globo
Moa seeks out Andrea, who, wrapped up in rehearsals for her new play, barely pays him any attention.
The stuntman points out that what he has to say is important, and Andrea has a feeling it’s going to go bad.
“I need to be honest. What I feel for you is a huge affection, a special friendship that I will want forever in my life”, he says.
Andrea, of course, is sure the courtship has gone through the roof.
“Wait: stop! You’re hitting me, is that it?”, she asks.
Summary of ‘Cara e Courage’: Chapters from August 22 to 27
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Andrea (Maria Eduarda de Carvalho) speaks barbarities to Moa (Marcelo Serrado) — Photo: TV Globo
Andrea is hurt, but doesn’t want to show it. She embodies a snobbish and haughty character. It changes the game and then it is she who ends the relationship with Moa.
“That’s exactly why it couldn’t work, Moa. We’re from different worlds. Can’t you see? And I stopped going to the places I used to go so I wouldn’t embarrass you.”
“At first, yes. I confess, I thought some things were very crazy, even unusual. But then…”
“I’ve already achieved a lot in my life, Moa. You have to agree that I offered very little. I’ve traveled the world, stayed in the best hotels, starred in movies, soap operas. Let’s be honest? I tried to deceive myself, but you didn’t is up to a star like me”, she pours out, pleased to see Moa humiliated.
Even feeling diminished, the stuntman accepts the “star” game, thanks him for everything they’ve been through together and leaves.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Andrea (Maria Eduarda de Carvalho) dismounts when Moa (Marcelo Serrado) leaves — Photo: TV Globo
Andrea dismounts and, in tears, recalls the story she lived with Moa.
The scenes will air in this Monday’s chapter, 8/22, of Cara e Coragem.
22 Aug
Monday
Leonardo faints in the cemetery, and Anita asks the officials for help. Pat confesses to Moa. Alfredo comments to Joca that he is getting involved with a woman. Regina opens the Courage.com safe with the help of Kaká Bezerra. Jessica tries to convince Anita to give up going to the police. Lou watches Rico with Marcia and remembers the kiss they shared. Lucas pressures Jessica to find out about her history with Duarte. Ítalo catches Kaká in the intelligence room at Coragem.com and puts pressure on the stuntman. Moa breaks up with Andréa, who pretends not to care about the end of the relationship. Rebeca asks to talk to Moa about Danilo. Regina finds Leonardo disoriented on the beach.
