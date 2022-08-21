‘Cara e Courage’: Pat and Moa hit it off and kiss passionately | come around

The stuntwoman, who was deflated when she thought that Andrea Pratini (Maria Eduarda de Carvalho) was pregnant with Moa, hears from her partner that it was all a misunderstanding.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Pat (Paolla Oliveira) and Moa (Marcelo Serrado) make love and kiss each other – Photo: TV Globo
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Moa (Marcelo Serrado) gives that soft spot to Pat (Paolla Oliveira) — Photo: TV Globo
Pat and Moa are summoned for a job and he, as always, does not fail to praise his partner and give that basic soft.
“You look even more beautiful single.”
The stuntwoman, certain that Moa is going to be a father again, scolds him, claiming that the comment is scoundrel, but Moa insists:
“I’m with Andrea, yes. But Pat, you know who I love.”
Stay tuned for the summary of the week!
Summary of ‘Cara e Courage’: Chapters from August 22 to 27
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Pat (Paolla Oliveira) is outraged by Moa’s (Marcelo Serrado) comment — Photo: TV Globo
Suffering, she asks Moa to stop, claiming that his family will increase. Moa embarks on the conversation and says that the new “pup” should not roll around.
“What do you mean? You don’t want Andréa to…Moa! You’re a big daddy for Chiquinho. I don’t believe you think about the possibility of… of…”, he is indignant.
That’s when the stuntman notices the noise in the communication and tries to get around it.
“Wait, Pat. You’re not thinking that Andréa…Andréa isn’t pregnant! The new puppy is a dog.”
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Pat (Paolla Oliveira) is thrilled to learn that Moa (Marcelo Serrado) will not be a father again — Photo: TV Globo
The two laugh and kiss passionately.
The scenes will air in this Saturday’s chapter, 20/8, of Cara e Coragem.
20 Aug
Saturday
Pat, Moa, Ítalo and Rico worry about the news of Baby’s possible death. Anita has a nightmare about Clarice. Pat, Moa, Ítalo and Rico fear having to deliver the formula to Danilo. Danilo offers Regina money to get the formula from the Courage.com safe. Pat and Moa are excited about the new commercial. Kaká takes the keys from Ítalo, and Regina arrives at Courage.com to enter the intelligence room. Pat discovers that Andrea is not pregnant with Moa, and the two share a kiss. Anita pays tribute to Clarice. Leonardo goes to Clarice’s grave and is surprised to see Anita’s figure. He believes he had a vision of his sister.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!