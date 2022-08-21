Cargo of 1.2 tons of cocaine seized in Fortaleza would supply European market, says PF | Ceará

The gang arrested with 1.2 tons of cocaine had been investigated for more than a month after “suspicious movements” in the port of Mucuripe, in Fortaleza. An operation by the Federal Police, Ceará Security Secretariat and the Navy arrested six people on a fishing vessel with 1.2 ton of cocaine, a cargo valued at more than R$1 billion that would supply the European market.
“We started to notice a very large movement, suspicious movements of cargo on a ship in Mucuripe and we started to inspect. The vessel set sail without authorization and without a tracking device, mandatory equipment for anyone sailing on the high seas”, explains Federal Police delegate Alan Robson Alexandrian.
“We started to follow up, and a Navy vessel made the approach on the high seas, about 600 kilometers off the coast of Fortaleza, and we arrested six people who were on board”, he says. Of the six prisoners, four are from Paraná, one is from São Paulo; and the sixth, from Rio.
The seizure took place on August 16 and was announced on Saturday afternoon (20).
A fishing vessel carrying cocaine was boarded by the Federal Police while traveling in international waters. — Photo: Federal Police / Disclosure
The drug was packed under tons of ice in the vessel’s hold and was destined for Europe. In addition to the drug and the vessel itself, cell phones, equipment and documents were also seized.
The prisoners were interrogated and indicted by the PF. They will be liable for crimes of international drug trafficking, association for trafficking and for being part of a criminal organization, with sentences of up to 34 years in prison. The police continue with the investigations with the analysis of the material.
The seizure stems from international cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the National Crime Agency (NCA), law enforcement agencies in the United States and United Kingdom, respectively.
Drugs were divided into bags packed in ice in the basement of the vessel. — Photo: Federal Police / Disclosure
The seized cocaine was taken to the Federal Police headquarters in Fortaleza. — Photo: Federal Police / Disclosure
