Casemiro at the club affects Cristiano Ronaldo; understand

The arrival of Casemiro to Manchester United, from England, has given rise to talk in the sports media. On the one hand, the Spanish press highlights the gap that the Brazilian midfielder leaves in Real Madrid’s midfield – a sector that in recent years has stood out with the Brazilian alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Furthermore, on the English side, there is talk of the monumental effort, especially from a financial point of view, that the red devils pledged to close with Casemiro. Therefore, as the journalist of “Marca” Manu Sainz puts it, the agreement is more than a signing for the club.

So much so that the Brazilian’s signature was fulminant. Manchester United will pay Real Madrid more than 70 million euros in order to supply a deprived area of ​​Erik ten Hag’s team with one of the most qualified in world football. Casemiro will bring order, leadership and competitiveness to a disoriented team on the pitch, says Sainz.

Because United start the season badly, and very badly: they are two defeats in the first two rounds of the Premier League. One at home to Brighton, 2-1; another away, to Brentford, by 4 to 0. And detail: the goal in the first game was an own goal. In other words, the team didn’t even debut for real.

Casemiro at Manchester United could influence Cristiano Ronaldo’s stay

For that, in fact, they will need to count on the power of Cristiano Ronaldo; and the Portuguese, according to Sainz, suffers positive consequences after the arrival of his ex-partner from Madrid. It’s just that CR7 and his surroundings don’t find alternatives to leave Manchester United, as many clubs have publicly expressed that they don’t want to buy the guy.

Thus, the attacker’s future seems increasingly clear: he must stay in the red devils for one more season. That, at least, is what Sainz claims. And now, with Casemiro in the team, United seems to signal to CR7 that they want to reinforce heavy, in order to convince him of the reconstruction project.

Real Madrid midfielder’s history

Casemiro joined the merengue club in 2013. After his spell at Porto in 2014/15, the Brazilian established himself as a key player in Real Madrid’s winning teams. He participated in 336 matches in total, scoring 31 goals and providing 29 assists.

In addition, he lifted five Champions League cups and won the Spanish Championship, the Spanish Cup and Supercup, the European Supercup and the Club World Cup.