CBLOL 2022: “I wish I had been more proud”, says Duds after KaBuM’s fall | lol

“Our championship ended here. Thanks to everyone who cheered. This split was very important for me. I wanted to make you guys more proud, but we didn’t,” Duds wrote on Twitter after KaBuM’s 3-1 loss to RED Canids in Round 2 of the playoffs’ lower bracket.

+ See games, results and table of the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022

+ TitaN sees cast saturated and cites egos aside for “better climate” in the final stretch

1 of 1 DudsTheBoy crestfallen after KaBuM’s elimination in the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube DudsTheBoy crestfallen after KaBuM’s elimination in the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube

With the result, the Pack advanced to face FURIA in Round 3, next Saturday, August 27, at 1 pm (Brasilia time), while KaBuM said goodbye to the tournament with 5th place, in a performance inferior to the from the 1st Split, when he led the qualifying phase and reached the 3rd place, only behind the champion RED Canids and the vice paiN Gaming.

From the 1st to the 2nd Split, KaBuM made a change: it changed the marksman David “Disave” for Duds, who previously played for LOUD. Early in the championship, the organization fired Canadian coach Jean-François “Nuddle”, leaving assistant André Luis “Ti0ben” in charge.

After Saturday’s game, there was no press conference with KaBuM because, according to Riot Games, the playoffs protocol provides for a press conference only with the winning team of the series.

— The championship ends here for us. When I joined KaBuM, nobody believed in me and I think I showed a lot of my potential this year. My championship didn’t reflect anything in this series, and that hurts too much. Thank you everyone who supported and believed in us – wrote on Twitter the midfielder Bruno “hauz”, player who had the best individual performances of the team in the 2022 season, hired from KaBuM after a period erased as top at INTZ.

Also signed for the 2022 season, South Korean hunter Yoo-joon “Wiz” said he was proud of the team, in a message posted in English on Twitter.

— I am very proud of our team. I’m very grateful to be with people so good in relationships, regardless of the results of the game. I want to thank everyone who supported us. I hope all the remaining teams get the results they want. Sorry about everything,” Wiz said.