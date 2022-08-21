Cebolinha commands red-black “mix” against Palmeiras

Palmeiras and Flamengo will face each other this Sunday (21), at Allianz Parque, at 4 pm (Brasilia time), for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

This Sunday afternoon (21), palm trees and Flamengo face each other at Allianz Parque, at 16:00 (Brasília time), for the 23rd round of the Brazilian championship. Rubro-Negro comes from six consecutive victories in the competition and seeks to reduce the distance to the leader of the Brasileirão, which, at the moment, is nine points.

Thinking about the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, coach Dorival Júnior should save players this afternoon, playing a “miston” against Palmeiras. The coach is missing goalkeeper Hugo Souza, suspended, in addition to injured Bruno Henrique, Diego Alves and Rodrigo Caio.

Dorival must start a team with three forwards, without a reference striker. Check out Flamengo’s probable lineup for this Sunday’s afternoon game (21): Saints; Matheuzinho, David Luiz, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Victor Hugo and Diego; Everton Cebolinha, Marinho and Lázaro.

Flamengo hasn’t lost to Palmeiras in the Brasileirão since 2017

There are five wins for Rubro-Negro and four draws in the period, with only the defeat in last year’s Libertadores final, in Montevideo, by 2 to 1. The two teams can decide again the continental competition in 2022, if they advance from the semifinals.