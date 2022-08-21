Check out the 13 points where the Artemis III mission will be able to land on the Moon

NASA announced in a live broadcast the possible landing spots on the Moon (landings) for the Artemis III mission, which will take humans back to our natural satellite in 2026.

There are 13 regions in the South Pole of the Moon, with several possible areas to receive the Artemis module. The choice was deliberate: these regions remain in constant shadow and have not been previously explored. In addition, the terrain is rich in mineral resources.

Are they:

Orla Fautini A

Peak near Shackleton

connection mountain range

Extension of the Connection Cordillera

Gerlache’s Shore 1

Gerlache’s Shore 2

Gerlache-Kocher Massif

Haworth

Malapert Massif

Leibnitz Beta Plateau

Nobile Rim 1

Nobile Rim 2

Amundsen waterfront

From the Moon to Mars

Possible landing points (lunassage) of NASA’s Artemis III mission Image: Disclosure / NASA

“Selecting these regions means we are one step closer to returning humans to the Moon for the first time since the Apollo missions,” explained Mark Kiraish, associate administrator for the Artemis Development Division at NASA, during the broadcast.

“Several of these points are located in the oldest parts of the Moon and, together with the regions in permanent shadow, they offer the opportunity to learn more about the Moon’s history through unstudied lunar materials,” said Sarah Noble, head of lunar science of Artemis.

One of these materials, of high scientific interest, are puddles of frozen water, found in 2018.

“Lunar water is valuable both scientifically and as a resource, because from it we can extract oxygen and hydrogen to create life support and fuel systems,” said Jacob Bleacher, NASA’s chief exploration scientist.

Kiraish stressed that one of the goals is for the crew (which will include the first woman to set foot on lunar soil) to lay the foundations to establish an infrastructure that will allow “long-term stays in the future”.

In fact, the idea is that the Moon’s orbit will receive a smaller “space station”, called the Lunar Gateway, which will serve as a “springboard” for launching missions towards Mars.

Selective process

A team of scientists and engineers came up with this list from observations from the Lunar Orbital Reconnaissance satellite, in addition to much research on materials about the Moon published in recent decades.

In addition to the scientific potential, other criteria used in the selection were the lowest chances of interference in the landing process; low slope of the terrain; ease of communication with Earth; possibility of “moonwalks”, which are easier in shadow regions; and access to sunlight during the 6 and a half days that the team will be there.

“Developing the project to explore the solar system means learning how to use the resources we have at our disposal while preserving their scientific integrity,” said Bleacher.

In the coming months, NASA will debate the merits of each of the 13 points at conferences with members of the scientific and engineering community. These discussions can filter the list until you find the most ideal points, or also expand it with new suggestions.

SpaceX, Elon Musk’s private company that will supply the rocket for Artemis III, will also be heard.