Check out the only option to watch the game between Corinthians and Fortaleza this Sunday

Corinthians returns to play for the Brasileirão this Sunday. Vítor Pereira’s team faces Fortaleza from 18:00, at Castelão. Those who cannot attend the stadium have only one option to follow the duel on television.

This Sunday’s match will only be shown on the channel Premierewhich works in the system pay per view. The narration is by Luiz Carlos Jr., while the comments are under the responsibility of Pedrinho, Richarlyson and PC Oliveira.

For those who prefer, you also have the possibility to follow everything about the match here on My Timon. There are three different options with all the confrontation information. The portal provides pre, during and post-match coverage online and free of charge for Corinthians fans. Check out:

Real-time narration, starting at 5pm, always one hour before the duel, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

transmission in YouTubewhich starts at 3 pm, with pre-game, live narration and post-game;

transmission in Glue, Faithful!, with journalists Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli. THE live also starts at 3pm;

Corinthians occupies the fourth position of the Brasileirão. The team has 39 points – nine less than the leader of the tournament, Palmeiras. The vice-leader is Fluminense, who beat Coritiba and went to 41 points this Saturday. Flamengo, in third place, has the same 39 points as Timão, but has an advantage in the tie-breaking criteria.

See more at: Corinthians x Fortaleza, Game broadcasting and Brazilian Championship.