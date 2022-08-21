check the partial of tickets sold

Full house promise. Palmeiras and Flamengo will face each other this Sunday (21), at 16:00, at the Allianz Parque Stadium, in the confrontation that could lead the way to the championship. Valid for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão, the leaders of the championship face each other for the second time this year. For the match, 39,700 tickets have already been sold, including tickets for Flamengo fans, which will once again have a public presence at the stadium. Tickets for Flamengo fans for the match have already sold out.

It is worth remembering that the last time the red-black fan was at Allianz Parque was in 2018, for the Brasileirão. In 2019, due to the competent security authorities of the state of São Paulo, CBF was asked to hold the game only with the presence of Palmeiras. In the previous season and 2020, both games did not have the presence of the fans because of the pandemic.

On the other hand, in the first round, which was the first meeting of the two teams this year, only the red-black public was present at the stadium. In this way, as there was no visiting fans in 2019 in São Paulo, Flamengo exercised the right not to sell tickets to Palmeiras. The game ended in a draw by 0 to 0. In the duel, Paulo Sousa was still the team’s coach.

Red-black presence at Allianz Parque

Therefore, Mais Querido fans return to Allianz Parque after almost four years. The last match in which Flamengo fans were present was on June 13, 2018. At first, the game had general confusion on the field and ended with six expulsions: three players from each side went to the shower earlier, towards the end. of departure. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with goals from William and Thuler. Now, Flamengo fans will be able to honor the team at the stadium.

