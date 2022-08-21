Check the result of today’s Federal Lottery 5691

With a main prize of BRL 500,000, the Federal Lottery 5691 draw takes place on the night of this Saturday, August 20, at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo, starting at 7 pm. See if your ticket was awarded in the Federal result:

RESULT OF THE FEDERAL LOTTERY 5691:

See if you are one of the winners by evaluating today’s result below:

TICKET: 13499 – PRIZE: BRL 500 THOUSAND

TICKET: 59643 – PRIZE: BRL 27 THOUSAND

TICKET: 39273 – PRIZE: BRL 24 THOUSAND

TICKET: 89176 – PRIZE: BRL 19 THOUSAND

TICKET: 43656 – AWARD: BRL 18.3 THOUSAND

The draw is broadcast live from Caixa Econômica Federal, through the state-owned channel on Youtube.

How do I play the Federal Lottery?

Unlike other lotteries, at the Federal, the player chooses a ticket that will contain a five-digit number already printed, and he does not have the autonomy to choose the number himself. Each ticket contains 10 fractions and can be purchased whole or in parts. The prize amount is proportional to the number of fractions you purchase.

The Federal probability is one of the easiest to win. With a chance in 100,000, since 100,000 tickets are sold for each contest, it is common to find people who have already won, at least, a low prize in the modality. It is also possible to receive prizes derived from the main ones, in this case, the probability of being awarded in any of the extraction modalities is 1 in 4.78. In other words, the player will hardly leave empty-handed.

Federal’s previous draw

The previous Federal Lottery contest was number 5690, held on Wednesday, August 17th. In it, a ticket from the city of São Paulo (SP) was raffled with R$ 500 thousand, acquired at the Show de Meteoros Loterias. See the table below for the other awards: