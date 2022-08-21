Claudia Jimenez died of heart failure; actress had a heart attack in 1999 and operated on her heart 3 times | Rio de Janeiro

the interpreter of Dona Cacildathe “Escolinha do Professor Raimundo”, and Edileuzafrom “Sai de Baixo”, was hospitalized at Hospital Samaritano, in Botafogo, in the South Zone.

Cancer and heart operations

In 1986, Claudia went to the doctor for a cure for a persistent cough and discovered she had cancer, a malignant tumor in the mediastinumbehind the heart. It came to be disillusioned. The diagnosis was not fulfilled, and the actress was cured of the disease, with the help of Chico Anysio.

The radiotherapy sessions, however, caused him another health problem. Doctors believe that treatment may have affected heart tissueswhich forced her to do at least three surgeries in the following years.

The first was in 1999, to put five heart bypasses; the second, in 2012, for the aortic valve replacement by another, synthetic; and the third, in 2014, to put a pacemaker.

“When I tell my doctor: ‘Oh, damn radiotherapy!’. Then he says: ‘But if it wasn’t for her, you would have been up there for a long time, right?’. And it’s true, I mean, we always have to thank you instead of complaining”, said Claudia, in an interview with “Fantástico” in 2014, months after the operation.

“Maturity makes you look nicer. Sometimes I realize that, internally, I’m not cool, I go looking for something that makes me feel cool. There are people who say to me: ‘Oh, how fragile you are’. I say, ‘Fragile? I am the strongest person I know‘. They come close to me and say: ‘Let’s change aortic valve’. I say, ‘Okay, let’s go’. ‘Let’s do five bypasses’. ‘Okay, let’s go’. ‘Place the pacemaker’. ‘OK’. I will do anything to stay here”, he stated.

Daughter of a tango singer and traveling salesman and a coconut candy wrapper, Claudia Maria Patitucci Jimenez was born in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, in 1958.

She took the normal course, specializing in nursery and kindergarten, and already in her youth she devoted herself to amateur theater.

“I was always a clown, always. At the nun’s school, they paid me a chocolate, candy so I wouldn’t miss going to religion class, because when I went it was just fun”, she said.

Her debut in professional theater was in 1978, in the play “Opera do Malandro”, by Chico Buarque, in which the prostitute played Mimi Bibelot.

It was director Mauricio Sherman who took her to TV Globo. In the 1980s, Claudia participated in the opening of the program “Viva o Gordo”, by Jô Soares, and gave life to the insatiable Puritywife of Apollo, of the staff “I still die from it!”, in “Chico City”. “Purity only thought about having sex”, recalled Claudia, in an interview with “Folha de S.Paulo”.

From 1990 onwards, Claudia Jimenez lived the open-mouthed and salient Dona Cacilda, one of the students of the “Escolinha do Professor Raimundo”, with the “teacher” Chico Anysio. With Cacilda, she made another catchphrase: “Kiss, kiss, dick, dick”.

Cacilda, Claudia recalled in 2014, she keeps in her heart. “It wasn’t even for the character, but for what I lived in there. It’s been six years of laughter”, he highlighted. This role earned him the APCA Trophy for Best Actress Comedian in 1991.

In 1996, Claudia gave life to yet another iconic character: the domestic Edileuza, from “Sai de Baixo”. His clashes with Miguel Falabella’s Caco Antibes made the audience laugh. It was only one season, but to this day his catchphrases are remembered.

Claudia also made soap operas. It was the bina of “Tower of Babel” (1998), the dagmar of “The Daughters of the Mother” (2001), the consuelo of “America” (2005), the Custody of “Seven Sins” (2007), the violating of “Business from China” (2008), the Zelia of “Beyond the Horizon” (2013) and the lucrecia from “Let There Be Heart” (2016).

In cinema, he acted in “Gabriela, Cravo e Canela” (1983), “Ópera do Malandro” (1986) and Os Trapalhões no Auto da Compadecida (1987). She also dubbed the Ellie from “Ice Age”. With the bia from “The Body” (1991), won as best actress at the Festival de Brasília.