Claudia Jimenez dies at 63 in Rio and leaves a legacy of unforgettable characters | National Journal

Actress, comedian, voice actor and screenwriter. Carioca da gem, Claudia Jimenez was 63 years old. She was the youngest of a family of four sisters.

She began her acting career in amateur theater and was soon invited to television.

“I was doing ‘Opera do Malandro’, which was my first professional work in theater. Then, one day, Mauricio Sherman went to watch the play and said: ‘Oh, I’m going to take this girl to television’. And she took me. And I went to do ‘Viva o Gordo’, which was debuting, the program with Jô”, recalled the actress in an interview in 1997 to GloboNews.

One of the greatest partners in his professional life was Chico Anysio. Claudia participated in “Chico Anysio Show” and, in the 1990s, she worked with him in “Escolinha do Professor Raimundo”. With Dona Cacilda, she became popular with the public.

“Cacilda, our lady. It was with Cacilda that I bought my first apartment, with Cacilda that I traveled for the first time”, she said in an interview.

In 1996, with the debut of the humorous “Sai de Baixo”, another successful character was born. Edileuza was sharp and didn’t take any insults home. The duo with Miguel Falabella marked the history of the program. The two forged an ongoing partnership.

Claudia Jimenez participated in several TV Globo soap operas, including “Torre de Babel”, in 1998, and “América”, in 2005.

Discreet in her personal life, Claudia was married for ten years to personal trainer Stella Torreão. Even though they were separated, they continued to share the same house.

Throughout life, health problems became a challenge. In 1986, she was diagnosed with chest cancer and needed radiation therapy.

“After I had cancer, I started to see life in a completely different light. You start to see that life is really finite, it is not a rehearsal”, he said in an interview with Bom Dia Brasil in 1997.

In 1999, he suffered a heart attack and had to have five bypass grafts. Three years later, she had surgery to replace her aortic valve and, in 2014, had a pacemaker inserted.

“I am a warrior. They come close to me and say: let’s change the aortic valve. Okay, let’s go. Let’s do five bypasses. OK. Let’s get a pacemaker. OK. Then I started having fun with it. Sometimes I’d walk into a store, the thing would beep and I’d say, ‘I’m not stealing anything. It’s a pacemaker!”, he joked when talking about health in an interview with Fantástico in 2014.

Claudia Jimenez was hospitalized in a hospital in the South Zone of Rio and died this Saturday morning of heart failure. Despite her failing health, she faced her problems with courage and optimism.

For friends and fans, the memory of the playful and spontaneous way remains, in addition to the memory of his talent that will be immortalized in the recordings.