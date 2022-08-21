Claudia Jimenez had heart problems after radiation therapy; but it’s dangerous? – 08/20/2022

Actress Claudia Jimenez died this Saturday (20), aged 63, in Rio de Janeiro. The family did not authorize the release of the cause of death. Despite this, some health problems came to light for the actress, who discovered cancer in the mediastinum in 1986.

The mediastinum is the space between the two lungs that contains structures such as the trachea, heart, esophagus, thymus and part of the nervous and lymphatic systems.

At the time, Jimenez was given up, but managed to recover from the disease. She had, however, to undergo three surgeries due to the sequelae of radiotherapy, which possibly affected the tissues of her heart. The first was in 1999, when she had five bypasses. The second, in 2012, was to replace the aortic valve with a synthetic one. The third and last, in 2014, to put a pacemaker.

Does radiotherapy carry that many risks?

Not really. Just remember that the actress’ cancer was discovered 36 years ago, and since then radiotherapy treatment has evolved a lot. Radiotherapy is one of the pillars of cancer treatment and has a well-established role in several scenarios.

It can be used as a single treatment, in some tumors, with curative intent. It can also be used with a neoadjuvant intention, that is, a previous treatment that is carried out before the treatment considered to be the most important.

There is also radiotherapy classified as adjuvant, which will usually happen after a surgical procedure. And there are also indications for palliative treatment, when there is no longer any prospect of cure, but rather to control the symptoms of the cancer in question.

According to Gustavo Nader Marta, radio-oncologist, vice president of SBRT (Brazilian Society of Radiotherapy) and head of the Radiotherapy Service at Hospital Sírio-Libanês (SP), 60% of cancer patients will need radiotherapy at some point.

Nader Marta explains that, as its name suggests, radiotherapy is a treatment with ionizing radiation. “This radiation arrives as if it were a high-energy X-ray and will reach the area that has the tumor and will interact in the tumor microenvironment. Even in the DNA of the tumor cells, and finally, leading these cells to death, so it is a treatment that causes tumor cell death”, details the radio-oncologist.

The doctor hypothesizes that Claudia Jimenez probably received the so-called 2D, or conventional, radiotherapy, which was what was available at the time, in which there was no precision of what was happening in the body in relation to the dose that would actually be arriving in the body. tumor region and surrounding healthy organs.

Evolution of technique

Nader Marta says that, about 15 years ago, radiotherapy evolved into the 3D technique, which uses more sophisticated methods for treatment planning.

“Computed tomography is used in the general planning system and in the treatment targets. That is, the region that needs to receive radiation for tumor control is previously identified and we are also able to identify how much radiation dose the surrounding healthy structures are receiving”, explains the doctor from the Sírio-Libanês Hospital.

“There is a very important definition in our clinical practice called constraints, which is nothing more than measurements of the dose that each of the healthy structures is receiving and from which there would be a greater risk of developing a side effect in the short or long term. term”, he adds.

Is it just the radio’s fault?

Blaming what happened to the actress simply on radiotherapy is not correct, emphasizes Nader Marta, since there are several factors that can cause heart problems.

“Yes she [a radioterapia] can cause, but there are several other associated things that run in parallel to this situation, for example people’s habits, obesity, smoking and even an underlying coronary disease that can expose the patient to cardiological events”, he says.

The doctor also points out that he does not know details of how the actress was treated and whether she underwent chemotherapy, for example, since there are many chemotherapy drugs with significant cardiotoxicity.

The side effects and risks of radiation therapy, if any, are cumulative, meaning they develop over the course of treatment as radiation accumulates in the tumor. They can be mild or severe, depending on the size and location of the tumor, the patient’s general medical condition and the duration of each treatment. Two of the most common side effects are irritation or damage to the skin near the treatment site and fatigue.

The possible effects will be estimated in relation to the radiation dose, in addition, nowadays there are tools that are used before and during the reception of radiation to guarantee the precision and accuracy of the treatment.

chest tumors

One of the pillars of oncological treatment is surgery, according to Antônio Bomfim Rocha, an oncological surgeon, member of the SBCO (Brazilian Society of Oncological Surgery) Chest Disease Commission and thoracic surgeon at Porto Dias Hospital, in Belém: “She goes through all stages of the cancer patient’s treatment, from diagnosis (for a biopsy for example) to complete removal of the tumor, the so-called radical curative treatment”.

The main chest tumors occur in the lung and mediastinum, in the case of Claudia Jimenez. “When we talk about the mediastinum, we are talking about a few dozen tumors with different treatments”, explains Rocha.

According to the Cleveland Clinic (USA), mediastinal tumors are rare and are usually diagnosed in patients between the ages of 30 and 50, but they can develop at any age and form from any tissue that exists in or passes through the chest cavity. The tumor in the mediastinum can also be a metastasis of a tumor originating in the lung, esophagus, breast, thyroid, or kidney.

The location of tumors in the mediastinum varies according to the age of the patient. In children, tumors are commonly found in the posterior (back) mediastinum. These mediastinal tumors usually start in the nerves and are typically not cancerous. In adults, most mediastinal tumors occur in the anterior (front) mediastinum and are usually malignant (cancer) lymphomas or thymomas.

According to the Inca (National Cancer Institute), in terms of mortality, lung cancer is the first among men and the second among women, according to world estimates for 2020, which indicated an incidence of 2.12 million new cases, being 1.35 million in men and 770 thousand in women.

The oncological surgeon emphasizes the importance of screening for chest tumors: “These tumors, both lung and mediastinum, do not cause symptoms in the initial stages, which is when you will cure them. You can only get the diagnosis with screening and prevention tests, which is the chest tomography. So, if you are over 50 years old, smoke or have smoked, it is interesting to see a doctor and do screening tests, so as not to find out [um tumor] in an advanced stage, which has less chance of cure”.