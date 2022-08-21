Claudia Leitte is sued by former employee who worked with singer for 22 years

Percussionist Durval Benicio da Luz, who worked with singer Claudia Leitte for 22 years, seeks compensation of R$2.3 million for moral harassment and lack of labor rights. According to the musician, during the two decades he worked with the artist, he ended up developing deafness on stage, in addition to putting his family at risk by catching Covid-19 during a show he performed.

Another complaint is that, randomly, he was excluded from the shows without notice and was harassed by Claudia’s producer, Luciano Ponto. The website Notícias da TV had access to the process and the singer’s lawyer, Carolina Agostinelli, asked that the deadline for presenting the evidence be extended to another 48 hours, since the deadline was until the 17th.

The musician presented an audiometry exam, which proves partial deafness as a result of work. He claimed that he worked on every show between 2016 and 2018, but the artist’s defense denied it, showing that Durval wasn’t in every performance.

Bad work environment

Still in the conversation, Durval explained that he started working with Claudia in 2001, at the time of Babado Novo. When the artist left the band and went on to a solo career, he went with the famous. However, the torture began when Luciano Pinto, who is the singer’s musical director, constantly threatened you. Durval even alerted Claudia, but the owner of the hit Bola de Sabão did nothing.

I came from the time of Babado Novo and was treated like a dog, like garbage, like a beggar. Corner, farm, as if I hadn’t studied for it. That’s how I was treated. I’m claiming for the way they treated me. I have nothing against anyone.”

In addition to the environment being torturous, Durval also pointed out that the singer’s team was negligent in the pandemic, when a show took place and a chartered plane, with everyone on the aircraft, resulted in irresponsibility for not following the protocols of Covid-19. The result was a good part of the musicians contaminated with the virus and the muffled situation so as not to have a negative impact on the media.

Another complaint is that, in 2018, everyone in the band was required to register as a legal entity. “At the hearing they said ‘we are not interested in making any deal’. They want to prove that I was a freelancer. What is this freelancer who stays 22 years?”, he asked.

The singer’s adviser informed that the process is running in court secrecy. Claudia’s lawyer did not return calls to respond to the allegations.