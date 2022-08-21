Claudia Leitte is sued by musician, who demands millionaire compensation for moral harassment: ‘Treated like a dog’

Reproduction, Instagram

Claudia Leitte was sued by percussionist Durval Luz, who went to court to seek compensation for moral harassment and collect unpaid labor rights. According to Notícias da TV, the musician, who worked with the artist for 22 years, claims that he developed deafness, caught Covid-19 in exercise and was excluded from concerts without prior notice.

According to the portal, Durval presented an audiometry exam to prove partial deafness due to work. A virtual audience was held earlier this week with the presence of the lawyer and the singer’s father, Claudio Inácio. The musician asked for compensation of R$ 2.3 million. They have no interest in making a deal, according to the musician, who told Notícias da TV.

MUSICIAN BY CLAUDIA LEITTE PROTEST: ‘I WAS TREATED LIKE A DOG’

According to Durval, the problems began when Luciano Pinto, Claudia’s keyboardist and musical director, began to antagonize him. Working companions since the days of Babado Novo, the percussionist, in an interview with Notícias da TV, alleges that he suffered veiled threats from his partner.

“I was very seduced, harassed, in the workplace. ‘If you didn’t do that, you would leave.’ [Claudia] know, because nobody does anything in other people’s houses without knowing it”, says…

