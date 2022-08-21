Click Platform UPDATED and are you paying BRL 1,000 per month? Check out!

Recently, Brazilian youtubers started to publicize a new version of the Nettli website. According to influencers, the platform “updated”, and now, it is allegedly paying more than R$ 1 thousand per month. In the videos, influencers do everything to convince followers to try their luck on the platform – and for that, they use flashy expressions and irresistible promises.

However, the public wants to know: is the new Nettli really paying? Is the site safe, or is it just another pyramid scheme? After all, to make money on the internet, it is always worth distrusting the promises of Brazilian youtubers. With that in mind, check out our review of the new Nettli below and see if the app is really paying off in 2022.

Discover the Nettli click platform

The Nettli platform, first of all, is not an application. In fact, it is a website. To start earning money, users just (supposedly) need to sign up to the platform. From there, just click on advertising links, accumulate monetary values, and eventually request payments.

Is it possible to earn BRL 1,000 per month with Nettli?

It is very important to deny the fraudulent promises of Brazilian youtubers. As we mentioned earlier, influencers claim that “anyone” can earn more than BRL 1,000 per month by clicking on Nettli advertisements. Obviously this is not true. The platform pays from 1 to 10 cents per click. Therefore, to accumulate R$ 1 thousand, users would need to watch an impossible amount of advertisements.

Is Nettli Trustworthy? Really paid click platform?

Unfortunately, it was not possible to confirm whether the new Nettli is reliable. The previous version of the platform encouraged investment from users, and therefore, it worked as a kind of pyramid scheme. In the new version, subscribers (supposedly) do not need to invest. However, some information on the site indicates that it is unreliable.

In the “most commonly asked questions” area, the site asks for a period of 5 to 20 days to make payments – which makes no sense in any transfer method. Furthermore, the page states that “there is no guarantee on winnings accounted for on your user panel”, and that the values ​​that appear “are fictitious, and serve only as a base calculation”.

Ie: You can view a specific amount on the platform’s dashboard, but when requesting the transfer, you will receive a much smaller amount. The fact that the site works with “fictitious values” also makes no sense. Finally, the “proof of payment” that youtubers share can be easily faked, and therefore they are not convincing.

If you still want to try your luck on the platform, registration is available on the official website. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Check out another option to profit on the internet

If the option mentioned above is not attractive to you, there is the possibility of making money with paid survey applications. In these apps, users profit by answering simple questions.

These questionnaires, in most cases, involve pre-determined consumption habits or products. So, to earn money, users need to just answer the surveys with attention and sincerity.

The most famous in the area are PiniOn and Google Opinion Rewards. To download, just access the official website of the applications and follow the instructions.

