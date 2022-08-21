Cold continues during the week in BH, with little chance of rain – Gerais

Sunday will be partly cloudy in Belo Horizonte, with a minimum at 10C and an estimated maximum at 25C (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

This Sunday (21/8), the day will be partially cloudy in Belo Horizonte. According to the Civil Defense, the minimum temperature was 10°C, the estimated maximum was 25°C and the minimum relative humidity was around 35% in the afternoon.

Due to the strong gusts of wind caused by the cold air mass, the thermal sensation reached -12.4 ºC at 3 am in the higher areas of Belo Horizonte. The wind speed reached 65 km per hour.

Sunday will be clear to partly cloudy with a possibility of frost in isolated spots in the South and Southwest of Minas and in Campo das Vertentes. Cloudy skies with drizzle in the Jequitinhonha, Rio Doce and Mucuri Valleys. Other regions of the state with clear to partially cloudy skies and dry fog.

week in BH

Monday (22/8) will have mild weather in the capital. The temperature is between 10°C and 24°C, with clear sky during the day and relative humidity around 30%.

On Tuesday (23/8), the minimum is forecast at 11°C and the maximum at 24°C. The sky will have many clouds throughout the day and the humidity is around 30%.

The temperature on Wednesday (24/8) is between 11°C and 25°C, with clear skies and few clouds during the day. The relative humidity of the air stays around 40%.

On Thursday (25/8) the minimum temperature will be 12°C and the maximum temperature will be 24°C. Relative humidity in the range of 30% and clear sky throughout the day.

There is no forecast of rain for the capital during the week.

low temperature alert

The Civil Defense of Belo Horizonte issued a warning of low temperatures in the capital due to the action of the polar air mass until Wednesday (24/8). According to the alert, the temperature should be around 10 °C in BH.