Cold weather in BH: temperature remains low this Sunday (21/8) – Gerais

Temperature should remain low this Sunday (20/8) (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

The people from Belo Horizonte will continue to have to resort to coats and blankets in the coming days due to the drop in temperature in winter. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), the thermometers will be between 10ºC and 19ºC on Saturday night (20/8), with strong winds and lots of clouds. The cold should also persist on Sunday (21/8).

The drop in thermometers is due to the mass of cold air that arrived in Minas Gerais and caused interference in Belo Horizonte and the Metropolitan Region. The milder weather should last until the beginning of next week.

In this sense, the Civil Defense of Belo Horizonte issued alerts for residents to pay attention to their health. The guideline is for people to hydrate a lot during the day and sleep in ventilated places at night.

The cold front that advanced over the Southeast contributed to the appearance of rain, clouds and isolated rain in several parts of the state.

forecast for sunday

This Sunday, according to the Civil Defense of Belo Horizonte, the weather forecast indicates that the sky will be partially cloudy. Thermometers must oscillate between 9 °C and 24 °C with a minimum relative humidity of around 30% in the afternoon. The organ draws attention due to the low air temperature.

On Monday (22/8), the thermometers should rise. The forecast points out that the sky will be clear to partially cloudy, with temperatures between 11ºC and 25ºC. Humidity remains around 30% in the afternoon.