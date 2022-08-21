Companies that disclosed information on dividends and interest on equity in the week

Posted at 11:20 am

Below, check out the companies with shares traded on B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange, which disclosed information on earnings (dividends and JCP) between August 15th (Monday) and August 19th (Friday).

Melnick (MELK3) informed on Monday, 15th, that the distribution of interim dividends in the amount of R$ 7 million, corresponding to R$ 0.03462185302 per common share, was approved.

The declared interim dividends will be paid on September 1, 2022, without any monetary restatement.

The payment is made to shareholders holding common shares of the company on the base date of August 18, 2022.

The shares began to be traded ex-dividends as of August 19, 2022, inclusive.

Itaúsa (ITSA3, ITSA4) informed on Monday, 15th, that its board of directors approved to pay, on 08.30.2022, interest on equity in the amount of R$ 0.12367 per share, with 15% withholding tax. income at source, resulting in net interest of BRL 0.1051195 per share, of which BRL 0.11337 per share (net of BRL 0.0963645 per share), declared on 03.21.2022, having as base date the position final shareholding on 03.24.2022; and BRL 0.01030 per share (net of BRL 0.0087550 per share), declared on August 15th, based on the final shareholding position on August 18, 2022.

The board also approved the payment until 12.29.2023 of additional interest on equity declared also on 08/15 in the amount of R$0.0494 per share, with 15% withholding income tax, resulting in interest of R$0.04199 per share, based on the final shareholding position on 08.18.2022.

Energisa’s board of directors (ENGI11, ENGI4, ENGI3) approved the distribution of interim dividends.

The information was released on Thursday, 18.

The amount is R$472,192,886.28, equivalent to R$1.16 per Unit and R$0.2320 per common and preferred share issued by the company.

Payments will be made on September 1, 2022, based on the company’s shareholding position on August 23, 2022, respecting the negotiations until that date.

As of August 24, 2022, the shares will be traded “ex-dividends”.

Telefônica Brasil’s board of directors (VIVT3), at a meeting held on Friday, August 19, approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP).

The gross amount is R$ 300 million. With withholding income tax at the rate of 15%, it results in a net amount of R$ 255 million.

The net value per share is BRL 0.15267232509. The JCP credit will be based on the shareholding position in the company’s records at the end of August 31, 2022. After this date, the shares will be considered “ex-interest”.

Payment of this income will be made until July 31, 2023, the date being defined by the board.

The values ​​per share of interest on equity may be adjusted in the future until August 31, due to possible acquisitions of shares within the share buyback program, explained Telefônica Brasil.

On August 31, 2022, Alupar Investimento (ALUP11; ALUP3; ALUP4) will pay the second installment of dividends approved at the annual and extraordinary general meeting held on April 11, 2022.

The information was released on Friday, 19.

The amount corresponds to R$131,866,690.35, equivalent to R$0.15 per common share, R$0.15 per preferred share and R$0.45 per unit backed by common shares and preferred shares.

Shareholders who were registered in the Alupar registers at the end of April 11, 2022 will be entitled to receive these dividends.

