Contest in Japan encourages the consumption of alcoholic beverages and is criticized on social media

the alert “Drink with moderation” became a constant in alcoholic beverage advertisements. But Japan is going against the grain. A contest in the country aims to encourage consumptionwhich has been shrinking drastically since the 1990s. Participants in the contest, called “Sake Viva!”must be between 20 and 39 years old and present innovative projects that make the Japanese, especially those approaching adulthood, drink.

The event is sponsored by the National Tax Agency of Japan, which, of course, is collecting less and less taxes with the drop in alcohol consumption, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. Sake, beer and spirits makers support the initiative.

New products that reflect changes in society, sales that use virtual artificial intelligence and metaverse concepts and promotions that leverage where products come from are some of the ideas the contest website lists as ways to get young adults in Japan to drink alcohol.

Over the past decade, the government has adopted a national plan to tackle alcohol-related health and social problems, focusing on the relatively small portion of the population that accounts for nearly 70% of total consumption in Japan. But the reduction reached all levels of society. Added to this, the restrictions imposed by the control of the coronavirus prevented many Japanese from going to bars, and domestic consumption is “insufficient”.

Contest in Japan encourages the consumption of alcoholic beverages Photo: Disclosure

The contest is being criticized on social media. Many ask why a government that previously encouraged people to abstain or drink responsibly is now asking for help to get young people to drink more. Writer and journalist Karyn Nishi said Japan is heading in the opposite direction from most modern governments, which are keen to emphasize that alcohol is dangerous.

The abuse of alcoholic beverages kills more than 3 million people worldwide every year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).