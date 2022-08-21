Corinthians arrives in Fortaleza with Lo Natel and 23 other players; see the list

This Saturday, Corinthians arrived in Fortaleza, shortly after training at CT Joaquim Grava. Timão faces the homonymous team from the capital of Ceará this Sunday. Vítor Pereira will count on 24 related for the duel. In front of hundreds of fans who followed the arrival, two names reappeared.

The main highlight of the related list is the return of Leo Natel. The athlete has not played a match for Corinthians since June 2021. The striker was on loan at Apoel, from Cyprus.

Another athlete who is once again available to Vítor Pereira is Robson Bamboo. The defender has not played for the alvinegro club since July 20, when Corinthians was defeated by Fluminense 4-0 at Maracanã. Shirt 3 was last mentioned in the duel against Coritiba, on July 20th.

The club did not disclose the reason for the absences, but four players did not travel with the squad. Are they: defender Raul Gustavo, midfielders Cantillo and Roni, and striker Júnior Moraes. the side Rafael Ramos is still recovering from injury to the posterior thigh muscle and is also not fit for the duel.

The duel between Corinthians and Fortaleza will be this Sunday, at 6 pm, at Arena Castelão. The match is valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. Currently, Timão is third in the national competition.

See the related list

goalkeepers: Cassio, Alan Gobetti and Carlos Miguel

