Corinthians beats Real Brasilia in Itaquera and confirms place in the semifinals of the Brazilian Women’s Championship

Corinthians is in the semifinals of the 2022 Women’s Brasileirão. The Parque São Jorge team hosted Real Brasília this Sunday morning at Neo Química Arena and beat the opponent 1-0, with a goal from Tamires.

Corinthians started the match with a 2-0 lead on the scoreboard after winning the first leg. Despite having come out in the back, Real Brasília did not stay behind and sought, throughout the first stage, to threaten Timão, being better in most of the first 45 minutes.

In the second half, Timão improved and managed to create more plays to reach the opponent’s attack. The goal came in the 14th minute, when Tamires took advantage of the advanced goalkeeper and released a beautiful shot and complicated the goalkeeper. During the second stage, Corinthians still had an almost Olympic goal and another disallowed. Thus, the aggregate score was 3-0.

Now, Corinthians, current champion of the Women’s Brasileirão, will face Palmeiras in the semifinals of the competition. The Derby was even the final of the dispute last season. The rivals had the best campaign of the first phase and eliminated Grêmio in the quarterfinals.

The base dates for the semifinals are August 28 and September 11. Corinthians plays the first at home and the opponents decide in their domains.

Write it down, Faithful! – Corinthians’ next game is this Wednesday, for Paulistão Feminino. The team faces Ferroviária, for the third round of the state, at 19:30, at Fazendinha.

Escalation

Without being able to count on players like Giovanna Campilo, Gabi Portilho, Gabi Zanotti and Vic Albuquerque, Corinthians had to make some changes to the team. Yasmim, for example, appeared improvised in the defense. Diany, who played the role of defender in the middle of the week, returned to play in midfield.

Thus, coach Arthur Elias entered the field with: Lele; Paulinha, Andressa, Yasmim and Juliete; Grazi, Diany and Tamires; Adriana, Jaqueline and Jheniffer.

My Helm

The game

First time

In the first minutes of the match, Real Brasília outlined a threat to Timão. With two minutes into the game, Jheniffer had to commit a foul to stop Gaby from advancing to the Corinthians attack.

A minute later, after a good exchange of passes by the opponent, Timão saw Real Brasília take advantage towards the area. The team, however, counted on Yasmim, now in the defense, to make the clean cut, without faults.

At five minutes, Diany stole the ball in midfield and triggered Jaqueline further down the field. Shirt 30 sewed the defense and was fouled. On the ball, Tamires put it in the area and Adriana fixed it, but the ball ended up with goalkeeper Dida.

Corinthians had a good arrival in the 11th minute. Grazi launched Adriana in depth and the attacker took it to the baseline and crossed. Jheniffer ran and tried to get in a cart to push, but the ball went to a corner. On the hit, Tamires placed it on the first post and Andressa tried to head, but could not finish.

In a new good move, Jaque disputed a ball in the attack, dominated and hit beautifully for the goal. The goalkeeper Dida, however, managed to make the defense and prevent the score from being opened in Itaquera.

In the 16th minute of the first half, Paulinha and Lelê exchanged passes in defense and, when the ball came out, the goalkeeper saw Real Brasília recover in midfield. Gaby took a risk from afar, to try to take advantage of Lelê’s lead, but the ball ended up going out.

In the following minutes, Timão made two more errors when leaving the ball. The Parque São Jorge team made a mistake and the opponents managed to threaten the white-and-white defense. But the Brabas tried to respond to the 19. Tamires advanced well on the left and crossed, but the ball passed too much and was left on the right with Adriana. Shirt 16 triggered Diany, further back, who crossed and saw Grazi head towards goal, but stop at the opposing goalkeeper.

In the 30th minute, Real Brasília asked for a penalty after a ball dispute between Maria and Juliete, Corinthians side. The referee, however, was close to the bid and did not mark a foul in favor of the visiting team.

The Corinthian team, due to errors in the exit of the ball and pass errors, was not able to structure many plays in the final stretch of the first half. Real Brasília put pressure on Timão’s departure and managed to make life difficult for Arthur Elias’ team.

In the 34th minute, Lelê made a great save from Camila Pini’s kick after a corner kick and the ball was left for Jaque, he started a counterattack for Timão by rolling to Adriana. The attacker left at great speed in the error of the defense of Real Brasília, came face to face with the goalkeeper, but tried to dribble instead of crossing to Jheniffer, and could not finish.

Five minutes later, Camila Pini and Lelê faced each other again. The Real Brasília player took advantage of a vacillation of the Timão defense, advanced and kicked hard, but Lelê made a great save again.

Near the end of the first half, coach Arthur Elias put all the players on the bench to warm up. The referee gave two more minutes of added time. At 45, Adriana was knocked down and the ball was left for Jheniffer. The referee gave the advantage to Timão and Jheniffer took a risk in the corner, but the ball went close to the post. Thus, the first part of the game ended with no goals scored.

Second time

Seeking to have a more relaxed second half to confirm the spot in the semifinals of the Women’s Brasileirão, Corinthians returned with a change for the second half. Gabi Morais took Paulinha’s place.

With the change, Diany was moved to the right-back, where Paulinha was. Gabi Morais took over the midfield alongside Grazi.

With two minutes into the game, Corinthians had the opportunity to get a ball in the area. In the charge, Tamires played in the area, but the goalkeeper Dida managed to get out well to punch her. In the remainder, there was a dispute for the ball near the area that resulted in a foul in favor of Timão.

On the ball, Diany, who was fouled, and Yasmim were close to the ball. Diany hit straight into the goal, but too hard. Thus, the ball ended up going over Dida’s goal, without great dangers for the opposing goalkeeper.

At five minutes, Juliete advanced well on the left and crossed in the area. Goalkeeper Dida had difficulties to fit the ball and Jheniffer arrived messing up the opposing area, but Real Brasília managed to recover the ball and avoid greater dangers.

In the first ten minutes of the second half, Corinthians were slightly better than Real Brasília. Despite this, the Corinthians were unable to bring danger to the opposing goal. The scenario, however, changed in the 13th minute.

Tamires came from the left side, stopped the ball and noticed the goalkeeper Dida in front of the goal. Timão’s number 37 hit from a distance, intelligently, and saw the archer try to fit the ball high, but she escaped and entered the goal, opening the score for Corinthians: 1 to 0 at Neo Química Arena. This was Tamires’ first goal in the Brasileirão.

At 20, Arthur Elias made two more changes to Corinthians. This time, Diany and Tamires, who scored the goal, left the pitch for Miriã and Bianca Gomes to enter.

At 33 minutes, Juliete and Maria Dias fought for a ball on the right side. In the left, Jaqueline arrived to advance, but was knocked down by Dani. The Real Brasília player received the third yellow card from the visiting team in the game.

Two minutes later, Corinthians made a good move, but ended up wasting the chance. Jaqueline received from Grazi on the left side and tried to find Bianca Gomes on the right, but the ball was too long and shirt 77 could not reach for a header.

Corinthians advanced on the right with Adriana, who came out sewing the opposing defense, but the defense managed to make the cut sending it to a corner. In the crash, Bianca Gomes rehearsed an Olympic goal and left Fiel excited in the stands.

In the next bid, Corinthians swung the nets, but the goal was disallowed. The pitch came on a corner kick. Gabi Moraes received in the area and hit, but gave defense. In the left, Miriã activated Jaqueline in the small area. Shirt 30 headed towards the back of the net, but was a little ahead according to the referee.

In the final stretch of the match, it was Grazi’s turn to try a great goal. The ball dropped in front of shirt 7, in the middle of the field. The Timão veteran had no doubts and released a bludger into the area, but Dida managed to make the save. Then, another change in Timão: Adriana left for Mariza’s entry.

The referee gave five minutes of stoppage time to the final stage. Arthur Elias also put a young girl from the base on the field: Julia Brito took the place of Grazi, but there was no time for anything else: Corinthians 1 to 0 Real Brasília and a guaranteed spot in the semifinals of the Brasileirão Feminino.

