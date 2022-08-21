Corinthians faces Fortaleza in search of rehabilitation in the Brazilian Championship; see more

This Sunday, Corinthians faces Fortaleza, at Arena Castelão, in the capital of Ceará, for the twenty-third round of the Brazilian Championship. Timão seeks to rehabilitate itself in the national competition after being defeated by Palmeiras in the last round. The ball rolls at 6pm.

Currently, the alvinegro club occupies the fourth position of the Brazilian Championship. Corinthians has 39 points, nine less than the tournament leader, Palmeiras. The vice-leader is Fluminense, who beat Coritiba and went to 41 points this Saturday. Flamengo, in third place, has the same 39 points as Timão, but has an advantage in the tie-breaking criteria.

Corinthians’ last game was on Wednesday. Timão beat Atlético Goianiense 4-1 and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. In the last performance for the Brasileirão, the alvinegro club was defeated by Palmeiras by 1 to 0, at Neo Química Arena.

Escalation

Coach Vítor Pereira does not have four players for the duel: Raul Gustavo, Roni and Cantillo did not travel to Fortaleza. Rafael Ramos continues to recover from his injury and is also not fit for the match.

On the other hand, Léo Natel was once again listed for a Corinthians game. The athlete had been playing for Cyprus football since June 2021 and returned midway through this season. A likely lineup for the match has: Cássio, Bruno Méndez, Balbuena, Gil (Robson Bambu) and Lucas Piton; Fausto, Du Queiroz (Ramiro) and Giuliano; Gustavo Silva, Yuri Alberto and Róger Guedes.

Arbitration

The judge responsible for commanding the duel between Corinthians and Fortaleza will be Leandro Pedro Vuaden. He will be assisted by Michael Stanislau and Leirson Peng Martins at the flags. The person responsible for the video referee is Rodrigo Nunes de Sá.

Streaming

The fan who wants to watch the game will have only one option. The duel between Corinthians and Fortaleza will be broadcast exclusively on closed television. The match will be shown through the Premierepay-per-view system of the Brazilian Championship.

It is still possible to follow the game in real time on Meu Timão. Here, play by play starts an hour and a half before the ball rolls, at 5 pm, and fans have access to exclusive photos and videos, as well as being able to interact with other internet users.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 21 Aug,

Sun, 18:00 Fortaleza x Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 24 Aug,

Wed, 7:30 pm Fluminense x Corinthians Brazil’s Cup 29 Aug,

Mon, 21:30 Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 04 Sep,

Sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians x Internacional

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian 11 Sep,

Sun, 4:00 pm Sao Paulo vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian 15 Sep,

Thu, 20:00 Corinthians vs Fluminense Brazil’s Cup 17 Sept,

Sat, 19:00 America-MG vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 28 Sep,

Wed, 19:00 Corinthians vs Atletico GO

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 01 Oct,

Sat, 21:00 Corinthians vs Cuiabá

Broadcast: Premiere and Sportv Brazilian 04 Oct,

Tue, 21:30 Youth x Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian

