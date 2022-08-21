Corinthians has ten embezzlement and three pending to face Fortaleza this Sunday

Corinthians faces Fortaleza this Sunday from 6 pm, for the Brasileirão. For the duel, coach Vítor Pereira will not be able to count on ten players from the professional squad and still has to be on the alert in relation to three hanging.

The absences are divided into three groups: confirmed injured, one unable to play and those who did not have justification by the club for the absence on the trip. It is important to remember that Timão no longer discloses the related ones and, therefore, does not explain the casualties. The list was made by Mine Helm who accompanied the team’s landing in Fortaleza this Saturday.

the first out is Bruno melon. The left-back cannot enter the field due to contractual issues, as he belongs to Fortaleza and is on loan at Timão. Among the embezzlements by confirmed medical condition are: Rafael brancheswith injury to the posterior thigh muscle, Mayconwith a fracture in the toe, Rwan Oliveira and Paulinhowho are still recovering from surgery.

Finally, there is the group of absences with reasons not informed by Corinthians. It could be the case of a new injury or just a technical option for Vítor Pereira. Are they: Donelli, Cantillo, Roni, Raul Gustavo and Júnior Moraes.

To complete the group, on the other hand, the Portuguese coach has three reinforcements from the U-20: the forward Giovannithe defender Robert Renan and the goalkeeper Alan gobetti. The first two are constant figures among professionals in the current season.

In addition to absences, Timão needs to be alert to suspended players. There are three for this Sunday: Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera and Giovane – the first two have a chance to be holders. If either of them is given a yellow card this Sunday, they will not be able to play against Red Bull Bragantino in the next round. Defender Raul Gustavo also has two yellow cards accumulated, but he is not an option in this game.

Check out the related list for Fortaleza vs Corinthians

goalkeepers: Cassio, Alan Gobetti and Carlos Miguel

Cassio, Alan Gobetti and Carlos Miguel Sides: Fagner, Lucas Piton and Fabio Santos

Fagner, Lucas Piton and Fabio Santos Defenders: Robson Bambu, Robert Renan, Gil, Bruno Méndez and Balbuena

Robson Bambu, Robert Renan, Gil, Bruno Méndez and Balbuena Socks: Xavier, Ramiro, Du Queiroz, Mateus Vital, Adson, Renato Augusto, Fausto and Giuliano.

Xavier, Ramiro, Du Queiroz, Mateus Vital, Adson, Renato Augusto, Fausto and Giuliano. Attackers: Róger Guedes, Gustavo Silva, Giovane, Léo Natel and Yuri Alberto

