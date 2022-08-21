Corinthians player scores and guarantees Brazil in the semi-final of the U-20 Women’s World Cup

The Brazilian team is in the semi-final of the U-20 Women’s World Cup. Brazil beat Colombia 1-0 with a penalty goal by defender Tarciane, who belongs to Corinthians and guaranteed the classification.

The Corinthians player was the highlight of the Brazilian team in the match. The Timão player was good defensively and also managed to demonstrate her differential: good offensiveness.

Brazil dominated the Colombia national team during the entire first half. The Brazilian team, however, failed to create great chances to open the scoring. On the other hand, the Colombian team was not scared of the Brazilian goal.

Tarciane’s goal was scored from a penalty. The referee went to VAR to check a tackle and saw the foul inside the area. In the second stage, Brazil saw an improvement in the opponent at the same time that they managed to swing the net twice – the goals, however, were annulled by the video referee.

This is the third time that the Brazilian team has reached the semi-final of the U-20 Women’s World Cup. The team has yet to dispute a decision. Brazil awaits the result of the duel between France and Japan, who enter the field at 23:00 (Brasília time) this Sunday. On the other side of the bracket, Spain is waiting for the result between Nigeria and Holland.

The semifinal is scheduled for Thursday, at 23:00 (Brasília time). At least until then, Tarciane will not reinforce Corinthians in this Sunday’s clashes, against Real Brasília, for the Brazilian; and on Wednesday, against Ferroviária, for Paulistão.

